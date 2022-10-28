The legend vs. the kid: Canada's McIntosh, American Ledecky set up showdown at swimming World Cup
Athletes qualify to women's 400-metre freestyle final set for 6:03 p.m. ET.
Canada's Summer McIntosh and American Katie Ledecky won their respective heats in the women's 400-metre freestyle on Friday morning at the FINA Swimming World Cup.
It sets up an intriguing final tonight at 6:03 p.m. ET.
The 25-year-old Ledecky has won seven Olympic gold medals in her illustrious career. She also earned three silver medals over the three Games. Ledecky, dating back to the 2012 world championships, has won 18 medals (15 gold, 3 silver).
McIntosh, from Toronto, won the third and final heat in 4:01.11 to qualify for the eight-woman final.
The 16 year-year-old phenomenon enjoyed a breakout performance last summer at the Olympic Trials. She won gold in the 200- and 800-metre freestyle to qualify for the Games as a 14-year-old.
Tessa Cieplucha of Georgetown, Ont., won the other heat in 4:14.37 but didn't qualify.
The event continues through Sunday at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Other Canadian headliners this weekend include LaSalle, Ont., native Kylie Masse, Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., Toronto's Javier Acevedo and Josh Liendo, a native of Markham, Ont.
WATCH l Watch live FINA Swimming World Cup action from Toronto:
With files from CBC Sports
