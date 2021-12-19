Canada's Summer McIntosh wins 400m freestyle silver at short-course worlds

Canada's medal parade at the world short-course swimming championship continued in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Summer McIntosh captured silver in the women's 400-metre freestyle to add another medal to her haul.

McIntosh from Toronto, was in medal contention from the get-go and was in third place at the midway point of the final. However, in the second-half of the race, the 15-year-old turned on the jets and passed Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey at the 250m mark and held onto second place the rest of the way.

McIntosh finished with a time of three minutes 57.87 seconds, 2.04 back of gold medallist China's Bingjie Lie, but finished 0.25 seconds ahead of Haughey.

You can stream live action from the event, which continues through Tuesday, on CBCSports.ca.