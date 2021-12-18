Canada's Kylie Masse swims to another silver medal at short-course worlds

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse is on the podium once again at the short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi.

The La Salle, Ont., won silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke with a time of two minutes and 2.07 seconds in the final.

Masse split the podium between American swimmers Rhyan White, who claimed gold in 2:01.58, and Isabelle Stadden, in third in 2:02.20.

On Friday, Masse set the Canadian short course record and captured silver in the 100m backstroke with a time of 55.22.

In the men's 50m freestyle semifinals, Canada's Joshua Liendo broke the Canadian record and placed first in his heat in a time of 20.88.

The Markham, Ont., native was second fastest overall and comfortably qualified for the final.

WATCH | Masse swims to silver in 200m backstroke: