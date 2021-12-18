Skip to Main Content
Swimming

Canada's Kylie Masse swims to another silver medal at short-course worlds

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse is on the podium once again at the short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi. 

LaSalle, Ont., native claims 2nd place finishes in 100m, 200m backstroke in Abu Dhabi

Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the Women's 200m Backstroke during day three of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on December 18, 2021 in Abu Dhabi. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The La Salle, Ont., won silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke with a time of two minutes and 2.07 seconds in the final. 

Masse split the podium between American swimmers Rhyan White, who claimed gold in 2:01.58, and Isabelle Stadden, in third in 2:02.20.

On Friday, Masse set the Canadian short course record and captured silver in the 100m backstroke with a time of 55.22.

In the men's 50m freestyle semifinals, Canada's Joshua Liendo broke the Canadian record and placed first in his heat in a time of 20.88. 

The Markham, Ont., native was second fastest overall and comfortably qualified for the final. 

WATCH | Masse swims to silver in 200m backstroke:

Masse wins world championship silver in 200m backstroke

3 hours ago
Duration 4:05
LaSalle, Ont.'s Kylie Masse earned a silver medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke final during Day 3 of the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. 4:05
