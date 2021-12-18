Canada's Kylie Masse swims to another silver medal at short-course worlds
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse is on the podium once again at the short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi.
LaSalle, Ont., native claims 2nd place finishes in 100m, 200m backstroke in Abu Dhabi
Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse is on the podium once again at the short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi.
The La Salle, Ont., won silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke with a time of two minutes and 2.07 seconds in the final.
Masse split the podium between American swimmers Rhyan White, who claimed gold in 2:01.58, and Isabelle Stadden, in third in 2:02.20.
On Friday, Masse set the Canadian short course record and captured silver in the 100m backstroke with a time of 55.22.
In the men's 50m freestyle semifinals, Canada's Joshua Liendo broke the Canadian record and placed first in his heat in a time of 20.88.
The Markham, Ont., native was second fastest overall and comfortably qualified for the final.
WATCH | Masse swims to silver in 200m backstroke:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?