Masse, Ruck qualify for 200m backstroke semis after battling Aussie star McKeown
Canadians led world 100 record holder midway through Thursday heat race in Tokyo
Kylie Masse might need star Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown to be at less than top form if she is to capture her first Olympic gold medal in the 200-metre backstroke.
First, the Canadian record holder will need to make it through Friday's semifinals (Thursday at 10:35 p.m. ET in Canada) after placing in a second-place tie with American Rhyan White, behind top qualifier McKeown in Tokyo.
McKeown sat second behind Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., and ahead of third-place Masse late in Thursday's heat race before taking control over the final 50 metres to post a winning time of two minutes 8.18 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Masse was 5-100ths of a second behind in second place, followed by Ruck, who was third and qualified sixth of 16 swimmers in 2:08.87.
On Tuesday, the 25-year-old Masse narrowly missed gold in the women's 100 backstroke, earning silver after leading midway in a race won in Olympic record time by the 20-year-old McKeown, her first gold at a Summer Games.
If Masse advances to Friday's final at 9:37 p.m. ET, she'll be looking to add to her international haul in the event, having captured bronze at the 2019 world championships and Commonwealth Games gold a year earlier.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
WATCH | Masse earns silver in 100-metre backstroke:
Ruck, who missed qualifying for the 100 backstroke final by 37-100ths of a second, is hoping for a chance to medal in the 200 after winning bronze in 100 and 200 relay competitions at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
WATCH | Masse leans on family during pandemic:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?