Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Swimming

Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer banned 12 months over doping violation

Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer has been banned from competition for 12 months following a doping violation. However, because Thormeyer accepted a voluntary provisional suspension on Feb. 15, 2022, his period of ineligibility will end on Feb. 14.

Backdated suspension means 25-year-old can return to competition on Feb. 14

The Canadian Press ·
A swimmer puts his arms over the deck of a pool following a race.
Canada's Markus Thormeyer, seen above in 2021, received a 12-month ban for doping on Friday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer has been banned from competition for 12 months following a doping violation.

However, because Thormeyer accepted a voluntary provisional suspension on Feb. 15, 2022, his period of ineligibility will end on Feb. 14.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport made the announcement on Friday.

It says Thormeyer tested positive for a prohibited anabolic agent during an out-of-competition doping control in January 2022.

WATCH | Thormeyer reflects on career:

The Big Picture | Markus Thormeyer: 'A lot of good memories'

2 years ago
Duration 1:14
Markus Thormeyer is a competitive swimmer set to compete on Team Canada at Tokyo 2020 in the men's 200m backstroke. He looks back on a photo of his best friend Emily and how their friendship has grown through the years.

SARM LGD-4033, a drug designed to treat muscle wasting and weakness associated, with aging, was present in his urine sample.

Thormeyer accepted the violation and, jointly with the CCES, requested a hearing to determine the appropriate period of ineligibility.

Arbitrator Yves Fortier ruled Thormeyer unknowingly ingested the prohibited substance and was at no significant fault for the violation.

The 25-year-old Thormeyer, from Newmarket, Ont., won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 100-metre backstroke.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now