Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer banned 12 months over doping violation

Canadian swimmer Markus Thormeyer has been banned from competition for 12 months following a doping violation.

However, because Thormeyer accepted a voluntary provisional suspension on Feb. 15, 2022, his period of ineligibility will end on Feb. 14.

The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport made the announcement on Friday.

It says Thormeyer tested positive for a prohibited anabolic agent during an out-of-competition doping control in January 2022.

Duration 1:14 Markus Thormeyer is a competitive swimmer set to compete on Team Canada at Tokyo 2020 in the men's 200m backstroke.

SARM LGD-4033, a drug designed to treat muscle wasting and weakness associated, with aging, was present in his urine sample.

Thormeyer accepted the violation and, jointly with the CCES, requested a hearing to determine the appropriate period of ineligibility.

Arbitrator Yves Fortier ruled Thormeyer unknowingly ingested the prohibited substance and was at no significant fault for the violation.

The 25-year-old Thormeyer, from Newmarket, Ont., won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 100-metre backstroke.