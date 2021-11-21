Canadian swimmers claim 3 wins at final ISL match in Eindhoven

Three Canadian swimmers picked up wins during the first day of the International Swimming League (ISL) final match on Friday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivières, Que., helped Energy Standar capture the women's 4x100m medley along with teammates Evgeniia Chikunova, Anastasiya Shkurdai and Sarah Fredrica Sjostrom.

The win assisted Energy Standard's opening day performance that put them on top of the standings with 271 points.

The Cali Condors follow in second with 250. London Roar sits third with 206, while LA Current is fourth with 171.

This quartet of teams made it to the four-way final after 11 regular season and six playoff matches.

The Canadian-based Toronto Titans were ousted in the semifinals after finishing just one spot shy of a berth in the final.

The Titans were fifth in the standings, six points behind Energy Standard (11), Cali Condors (11), London Roar (10) and LA Current (8).

The Cali Condors won the 2020 ISL season while Energy Standard claimed the inaugural series the year before.

The second day of action, set for Saturday, will be the final of the competition's third season.

Pickrem, Wilm also get wins

Canada's Sydney Pickrem of the London Roar won the women's 200m race. Harvey made it a Canadian 1-2 by finishing second.

Pickrem, a Halifax native, swam a time of 2:05.79 seconds to hand her team ten points in the race.

Harvey came just 0.20 seconds shy of the winner's time. American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors finished third.

WATCH l Pickrem, Harvey capture Canadian 1-2 in women's 200m IM:

Canada's Sydney Pickrem roars to 200m IM win at ISL Final 4:21 Sydney Pickrem won the women's 200-metre individual medley for the London Roar on day one of the International Swimming League final in Eindhoven, Netherlands. 4:21

Ingrid Wilm of Calgary added to the Canadian momentum by claiming the women's 50m race for LA Current with a time of 26.24 seconds.

Shkurdai came second for Energy Standard, a narrow 0.04 seconds shy of Wilm's time. Maaike de Waard handed the Cali Condors third place.

Wilm also added six points for her team by finishing third in the women's 200m backstroke event won by Nelson.

WATCH Canada's Ingrid Wilm gets 50m backstroke victory at ISL Final:

Canada's Ingrid Wilm claims 50m backstroke victory at ISL Final 2:45 Ingrid Wilm won the women's 50-metre backstroke race for the L.A. Current on day one of the International Swimming League final in Eindhoven, Netherlands. 2:45

Dahlia sets world record

In a highlight of the day, American Kelsi Dahlia of the Cali Condors set a new world record in the women's 100m butterfly race.

Her 54.59 seconds time was just 0.02 seconds faster than the gold-medal time set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

💥NEW WORLD RECORD!💥<br><br>Kelsi Dahlia from Cali Condors set a new World Record in the women’s 100m butterfly!🔥 She blasted an amazing time of 54.59!💪 The previous record was held by Sarah Sjostrom with a time of 54.61. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Iswimleague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Iswimleague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/isl2021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#isl2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/isleindhoven?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#isleindhoven</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/worldrecord?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#worldrecord</a> <a href="https://t.co/KSgi1Pf8PI">pic.twitter.com/KSgi1Pf8PI</a> —@iswimleague

More Canadian results

Katerine Savard helped the Cali Condors earn a fifth-place finish and eight points in the women's 4x100m freestyle race.

The Pont-Rouge, Que., native was also part of the team of swimmers that secured fourth place and ten points in the women's 4x100m medley event.

On the men's side, Javier Acevedo of Scarborough, Ont., finished third in the men's 200m event to collect six points for LA Current.

Acevedo also helped his team achieve a fourth-place finish in the men 4x100m medley for 10 points.