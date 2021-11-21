Skip to Main Content
Canadian Sydney Pickrem's 400m IM victory lifts London Roar to win in ISL Playoffs

Canada's Sydney Pickrem claimed another victory in match four of the International Swimming League playoffs, winning the women's 400-metre individual medley on Sunday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Roar take match 4 with 534.5 points

CBC Sports ·
Sydney Pickrem, shown in a file photo from the Tokyo Olympics, finished first in the women's 400m individual medley and fourth in the women's 100m individual medley at the International Swimming League Playoffs on Sunday in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old, competing for the London Roar, finished with a time of four minutes 30.76 seconds, ahead of Cali Condors' Hali Flickinger who placed second with a time of 4:31.75.

It's the second win in two days for the Olympian, who was also victorious in the 200m IM on Saturday.

The Roar were able to close out the victory in match four finishing with a total of 534.5 points. The Condors finished second with 474.5 points, while the LA Current finished third (438.5) and The Iron finished fourth (327.5).

WATCH | Sydney Pickrem picks up 400m IM win for London Roar at ISL Playoffs:

Sydney Pickrem finishes first for London Roar in 400m individual medley

3 hours ago
6:25
Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem won the women's 400-metre individual medley whilst representing the London Roar during the ISL playoffs on Sunday. 6:25

Pickrem also placed fourth in the women's 100m IM with a time of 59.02 seconds. 

Calgary's Ingrid Wilm, swimming for the Current, finished second in the women's 100m backstroke with a time of 56.21 seconds. Wilm finished 0.76 behind the winner Kira Toussaint.

