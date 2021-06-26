Skip to Main Content

Swimming Australia says bad treatment a decades-long issue

Swimming Australia says unacceptable treatment of some swimmers is a decades-long problem amid media reports that six former elite athletes will soon make public their experiences of abuse in the sport.

Statement comes amid reports of 6 former athletes looking to make experiences public

Swimming Australia released a statement expressing it's deep concern following fresh claims of abuse within the sport from former Olympic swimmer Maddie Groves. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Swimming Australia said in a statement that it is "deeply concerned and understands the gravity" of fresh claims of abuse within the sport after meeting with former Olympic swimmer Maddie Groves.

Groves withdrew from Australia's Olympic swim trials which finished in Adelaide, Aus., nine days ago after saying there were "misogynistic perverts in sport."

The swimming association said it was unaware of the nature of the claims from the six swimmers.

