Swimming Australia says bad treatment a decades-long issue
Swimming Australia says unacceptable treatment of some swimmers is a decades-long problem amid media reports that six former elite athletes will soon make public their experiences of abuse in the sport.
Statement comes amid reports of 6 former athletes looking to make experiences public
Swimming Australia says unacceptable treatment of some swimmers is a decades-long problem amid media reports that six former elite athletes will soon make public their experiences of abuse in the sport.
Swimming Australia said in a statement that it is "deeply concerned and understands the gravity" of fresh claims of abuse within the sport after meeting with former Olympic swimmer Maddie Groves.
Groves withdrew from Australia's Olympic swim trials which finished in Adelaide, Aus., nine days ago after saying there were "misogynistic perverts in sport."
The swimming association said it was unaware of the nature of the claims from the six swimmers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?