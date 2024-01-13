McIntosh shines again, fellow Canadian Cieplucha beats Ledecky at Pro Swim Series

Canada's Summer McIntosh delivered another dominant performance at the season-opening Pro Swim Series stop, winning the women's 200-metre freestyle final by a wide margin on Friday in Knoxville, Tenn.

The 17-year-old sensation from Toronto led at every turn while leaving the field in her wake, clocking a time of one minute 55.41 seconds to win by nearly three seconds for the second straight day.

Erin Gemmell of the United States touched second in 1:58.23, followed by fellow American Simone Manuel (1:58.87).

McIntosh also won the women's 200 butterfly final in commanding fashion on Thursday. She is set to compete in the 200 individual medley tomorrow on the final day of competition in Knoxville.

🇨🇦SUMMER MCINTOSH FOR THE WIN <br><br>Again <br><br>The Canadian phenom leaves the field behind and wins the 200m freestyle in a time of 1:55.41<br><br>That’s back-to-back gold medal finishes the last two evenings. Next up: 200m IM tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/JMHwiSas6V">pic.twitter.com/JMHwiSas6V</a> —@Devin_Heroux

McIntosh won bronze in the 200 freestyle at the world championships last summer in Fukuoka, Japan, lowering her Canadian and world junior record with a time of 1:53.65. Recently named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023, she is poised to become a household name at this year's Paris Olympics.

Canada's Tessa Cieplucha beat American superstar Katie Ledecky in the women's 400 individual medley final later on Friday, charging ahead of the decorated Olympian on the breaststroke leg to win comfortably with a time of 4:41.54.

Ledecky ultimately touched third in 4:44.82, but she was bumped up to second place after compatriot Ella Nelson was disqualified for a stroke violation. McIntosh is the reigning world champion and holds the world record in the event with a mark of 4:25.87, set at last year's national swimming trials.

The 25-year-old Cieplucha, who hails from Georgetown, Ont., made her Olympic debut along with McIntosh at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Canadian Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil, 23, came up just short in the women's 100 butterfly final, finishing second with a time of 57.18. Gretchen Walsh of the U.S. held on for the win in 56.78, while countrymate Claire Curzan was third (57.26).

Mac Neil, a London, Ont., native, won Olympic gold in the event in Tokyo.

The three-stop Pro Swim Series continues in Westmont, Ill., (March 6-9) before wrapping up in San Antonio, Texas (April 10-13).

The World Aquatics Championships will be held in Doha, Qatar, from Feb. 2-18.

