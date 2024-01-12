Content
Summer McIntosh cruises to 200m butterfly win at opening Pro Swim Series stop

Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh kicked off her year with a win in the women's 200-metre butterfly final at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tenn., on Thursday.

17-year-old generational talent clocks time of 2:05.73 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Toronto's Summer McIntosh, pictured at the world championships last summer, won the women's 200-metre butterfly final at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tenn., with a time of two minutes 5.73 seconds on Thursday. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

The 17-year-old from Toronto led from start to finish for a time of two minutes 5.73 seconds, nearly three seconds ahead of second-place finisher Emma Sticklen of the United States (2:08.57). American Kelly Pash claimed bronze in 2:09.02.

McIntosh, the two-time reigning world champion in the event, nearly lowered her Pro Swim Series record time of 2:05.05 from last year. She also holds the Canadian and world junior record with a time of 2:04.06, set at last summer's worlds in Fukuoka, Japan.

The generational talent qualified for Thursday's final with the top preliminary time earlier in the day (2:07.89).

Recently named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023, McIntosh is poised to become a household name at this year's Paris Olympics.

American superstar Katie Ledecky won the women's 400 freestyle final in 4:03.46. The seven-time Olympic champion will go up against McIntosh in the same event on the opening day of the Paris Games.

Fellow Canadian Sophie Angus also reached the finals in Knoxville, finishing sixth in the women's 100 breaststroke (1:08.16).

The three-stop Pro Swim Series continues in Westmont, Ill. (March 6-9) before wrapping up in San Antonio, Texas (April 10-13).

WATCH l McIntosh repeats as world champ in 200m butterfly:

Gold for Canada's Summer McIntosh, also breaks 200m butterfly world junior record

6 months ago
Duration 5:15
Summer McIntosh of Toronto captured the gold medal in the 200m Butterfly final setting a new Junior World Record with the time of 2:04.06.
