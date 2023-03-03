Content
Summer McIntosh breaks own national, world junior record in 200m butterfly win at Pro Swim Series

Canada's Summer McIntosh had another record-breaking performance Thursday. McIntosh, 16, broke her national senior and world junior record in the women's 200-metre butterfly at the 2023 Pro Swim Series competition in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

16-year-old from Toronto clocks 2:05.05, surpassing previous mark from 2022 worlds

The Canadian Press ·
A female swimmer opens her mouth for a deep breath while speeding through the water in a butterfly event.
Canada's Summer McIntosh, 16, broke her national senior and world junior record in the women's 200-metre butterfly at the 2023 Pro Swim Series competition on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (@SwimmingCanada/Twitter)

Canada's Summer McIntosh had another record-breaking performance Thursday.

McIntosh, 16, broke her national senior and world junior record in the women's 200-metre butterfly at the 2023 Pro Swim Series competition in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Toronto native and reigning world champion clocked in at two minutes, 5.05 seconds, surpassing her previous mark of 2:05.20 from the 2022 worlds.

`'Overall I'm really happy with my race," McIntosh said. `'There's always things to learn. My split times were different than usual, so obviously I need to fix that in training.

"But a PB is a PB and hopefully I can gain more extra milliseconds next time."

American Bella Sims was second (2:09.09) and Mexico's Maria Jose Mata Cocco placed third (2:11.00). Calgary's Kamryn Cannings finished fifth with a personal-best time of 2:13.33.

On the men's side, Montreal's Ilya Kharun broke the national record in the 200 butterfly, clocking 1:54.49 en route to victory.

That eclipsed the previous mark of 1:56.27 set by Mack Darragh in 2018.

