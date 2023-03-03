Summer McIntosh breaks own national, world junior record in 200m butterfly win at Pro Swim Series

Canada's Summer McIntosh had another record-breaking performance Thursday.

McIntosh, 16, broke her national senior and world junior record in the women's 200-metre butterfly at the 2023 Pro Swim Series competition in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The Toronto native and reigning world champion clocked in at two minutes, 5.05 seconds, surpassing her previous mark of 2:05.20 from the 2022 worlds.

`'Overall I'm really happy with my race," McIntosh said. `'There's always things to learn. My split times were different than usual, so obviously I need to fix that in training.

"But a PB is a PB and hopefully I can gain more extra milliseconds next time."

Smile if you just won 🥇 and set a new Junior 🌎 record in the women’s 200 fly! <br><br>Summer McIntosh is already crushing it on day 1️⃣ of the TYR Pro Swim Series taking the event in a time of 2:05.05 <a href="https://t.co/idQyKX7m7W">pic.twitter.com/idQyKX7m7W</a> —@SwimmingCanada

American Bella Sims was second (2:09.09) and Mexico's Maria Jose Mata Cocco placed third (2:11.00). Calgary's Kamryn Cannings finished fifth with a personal-best time of 2:13.33.

On the men's side, Montreal's Ilya Kharun broke the national record in the 200 butterfly, clocking 1:54.49 en route to victory.

That eclipsed the previous mark of 1:56.27 set by Mack Darragh in 2018.