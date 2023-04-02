Summer McIntosh will swim in 4 individual events at World Aquatics Championships

Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh's schedule at the World Aquatics Championships has now been confirmed by CBC Sports.

In an exclusive interview Thursday at Canada's staging camp in Toyota, Japan, coach Brent Arckey confirmed McIntosh will swim in four individual events. That includes the 400-metre freestyle, 400m individual medley, the 200m butterfly, and 200m freestyle.

McIntosh will also play a pivotal role in Canada's relay teams. What relays she swims in has yet to be determined.

"We're trying to manage the program so that she can be the best that she can be and also give her the opportunity to race against some of the best athletes in the world," Arckey, who coaches McIntosh in Sarasota, Fla., said.

"We've talked a lot about it and have to play with different things because the lineup is going to be different in Paris as well. We're just trying to make sure we get all the information we possibly can."

McIntosh is alongside 27 other Canadians at the Chukyo University Aquatic Centre preparing for worlds. The team has gathered at this location before heading to Fukuoka for the competition beginning July 23.

"Trying to land the plane now. It's details. Making sure we're rested and taking care of ourselves," Arckey said.

There has been a lot of speculation in the swimming world regarding McIntosh's schedule and if she would swim four or five individual events.

This means the 16-year-old from Toronto is dropping the 200m individual medley event – she's posted the fastest time in the world this year in this distance, setting a world junior record at national trials in late-March and early April in a time of two minutes and 6.89 seconds.

WATCH | Swimming trials offered glimpse into 'golden generation of swimming in Canada':

Swimming trials offered glimpse into 'golden generation of swimming in Canada' Duration 2:06 CBC Sports' Devin Heroux recaps Canada's swimming trials, highlighted by Toronto teen Summer McIntosh, who broke 5 records in the pool.

With a jammed schedule that includes preliminary swims, semifinals, finals, and relays, the 200m IM was cut from McIntosh's program to allow her recovery time.

"This one is unique because you have the 400 free and 400 IM at the start and finish. That's the most challenging piece getting ready for two 400s eight days apart," Arckey said.

Interestingly, Arckey said swimming fans shouldn't read too much into what this might mean for the Paris Olympics next summer.

"I think what you should read from here is that it's all about the set up leading into Paris. It is different. The events fall on different days, the meet is one day longer and the relays fall on different spots. It's different and we'll take a different type of management," he said.

Canadian star is on the rise

McIntosh is on a meteoric rise and has taken the swimming world by storm over the past year.

At the world championships last summer, McIntosh won four medals including two golds in the 200m fly and 400m IM. During the national trials less than four months ago she broke two world records and five world junior records.

In the four events McIntosh is competing in at worlds, she's posted the fastest times this year in the 400m free, 400m IM, 200m fly and has the second fastest time in the world this season in the 200m free.

WATCH | Live the moment poolside, when McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle world record:

Live the moment poolside, when Summer McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle world record Duration 2:00 Feel as though you are right next to Summer McIntosh as she breaks her first world record at 16 years old, at the Canadian national swimming trials.

"I'm not going to put a ceiling on expectations because she is a very talented, organized and driven young woman," John Atkinson, high performance director for Swimming Canada, said.

"She's getting great coaching in Sarasota with Brent Arckey. Trained in our centre in Toronto and has done a phenomenal job this year in Florida. Great parental support. My job is to work with Brent and Summer with what they need and from time to time get out of the way and let them do what they need to do."

Brent Arckey, who coaches Summer McIntosh in Sarasota, Fla., is with the Canadian swimming star as she prepares for the World Aquatics Championships in Japan. (Devin Heroux/ CBC Sports)

One of the most anticipated races in recent swimming history is on the opening night of this edition of the world championships in the women's 400m freestyle.

It involves McIntosh, Katie Ledecky of the U.S. and Australia's Ariarne Titmus – they have all held the world record in the distance with McIntosh being the current record holder.

"Isn't that what we want? It's what our sport needs. It's good for the sport. We should all be excited as swimming enthusiasts. I know Summer is," Arckey said.

"We're ready for it. We're ready."

As for any pressure going into the massive opening night showdown, Arckey says McIntosh is as calm and confident as ever.

"I'm certainly excited about all of this like Summer is," Arckey said.

"I think she takes all this stuff in stride. I love her mentality. It's just swimming. It's high pressure but it's just swimming and I think she does a good job of balancing that. It's not who she is, it's something she does.

"I'm proud to be working with someone like that."

WATCH | Canada's greatest moments at the World Aquatics Championships: