Ryan Lochte, 6-time Olympic champ, fails to advance in 200m freestyle at U.S. swim trials
200 individual medley might be lone race in which he has shot to secure Tokyo berth
Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-metre freestyle on Monday, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of one minute 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall in Omaha, Neb.
The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals, led by Kieran Smith at 1:46.54. Caeleb Dressel was second in 1:46.63.
Smith won the 400 free on Sunday to earn his first trip to the Olympics.
Even though Lochte initially entered six events at the trials, it appears the 200 individual medley is the only race in which he has any realistic shot of earning a trip to Tokyo. He scratched the 400 IM on Sunday.
Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, including six golds. Now married with two children, he hopes to make it to one more Olympics to erase the stigma of an incident at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where he lied about being robbed at gunpoint.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?