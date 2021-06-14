Skip to Main Content

Ryan Lochte, 6-time Olympic champ, fails to advance in 200m freestyle at U.S. swim trials

Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-metre freestyle on Monday, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

200 individual medley might be lone race in which he has shot to secure Tokyo berth

The Associated Press
Ryan Lochte finished 25th in the 200-metre freestyle on Monday and didn't advance to the semifinals at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in Omaha, Neb. , Neb. The 12-time Olympic medallist is trying to make his fifth Olympic team. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of one minute 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall in Omaha, Neb.

The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals, led by Kieran Smith at 1:46.54. Caeleb Dressel was second in 1:46.63.

Smith won the 400 free on Sunday to earn his first trip to the Olympics.

Lochte was also entered Monday in the 100 backstroke, but he scratched that event. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy easily advanced from the preliminaries, as did 36-year-old Matt Grevers, the 2012 gold medalist.

Even though Lochte initially entered six events at the trials, it appears the 200 individual medley is the only race in which he has any realistic shot of earning a trip to Tokyo. He scratched the 400 IM on Sunday.

Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, including six golds. Now married with two children, he hopes to make it to one more Olympics to erase the stigma of an incident at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where he lied about being robbed at gunpoint.

