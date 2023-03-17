Penny Oleksiak to miss Canadian swim trials as she continues knee rehab

Penny Oleksiak won't compete at the Canadian swim team trials, Swimming Canada announced on Friday.

Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated Olympian with seven career medals, continues to focus on rehab after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in her left knee last fall.

"I'm working hard to prioritize my recovery right now. Unfortunately, I'm not quite ready to race my best at trials," Oleksiak, 22, said.

Swimming Canada also said the Toronto swimmer has suffered complications with her right knee and shoulder during the rehab process.

The trials, which begin March 28 in Toronto, help determine Canada's national team for the upcoming season, which includes the world championships in July in Japan, as well as the world para swimming championships and other international events.

Oleksiak's timeline for a return to the pool is still undetermined. Swimming Canada said high performance director John Atkinson and Ontario head coach Ryan Mallette were consulted on the decision.

"We will continue to work with her as she progresses in her recovery, and when the time is right, we look forward to seeing her return to her best in racing," Mallette said. "We want to help Penny get back to her best, and the goal is for her to be ready to compete for medals at Paris 2024 and add to her career achievements."