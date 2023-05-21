Wilm's double-gold highlights 5-medal day for Canada at Mare Nostrum Swim Tour

Canadian swimmers continued their medal-winning ways in Monaco on Sunday at final event of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, led by Ingrid Wilm's double-gold performance.

The Calgary native won the women's 100-metre backstroke and as the only swimmer to stop the clock in less than a minute. The 24-year-old posted a time of 59.83 seconds to edge Poland's Adela Piskorska by 0.92 seconds.

WATCH l Wilm races to women's 100m backstroke gold:

Canada's Ingrid Wilm tops podium in Monaco Duration 2:41 Wilm grabbed gold in the women's 100-metre backstroke with a time under one minute.

Wilm topped the podium once again by beating Czech swimmer Simona Kubova in the women's 50m backstroke duel event.

The Canadian's time of 27.37 was 0.97 seconds faster than her opponent, and secured her second gold medal of the day.

WATCH l Wilm wins duel to top podium again on Sunday:

Ingrid Wilm wins her 2nd gold of the day in Monaco Duration 2:18 After winning the 100-metre backstroke less than an hour earlier, Wilm tops the podium in the 50-metre backstroke.

Mary-Sophie Harvey almost landed Canada's third gold medal of the day, but had to settle for silver in the women's 200m medley.

The Trois-Rivières, Que., native finished 0.46 seconds behind gold medallist Anastasia Gorbenko of Israel.

WATCH l Harvey captures 2nd silver in 2 days in Monaco:

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey swims to 2nd silver in Monaco Duration 3:50 Harvey captured her second silver medal in as many days after landing the 200-metre medley podium.

Calgary's Lorne Wigginton, 17, finished the men's 400m medley in 4:19.27 to grab bronze, edging France's Emilien Mattenet by 3.4 seconds.

Japan's Tomoyuki Matsushita (4:12.53) and Riku Yamaguchi (4:13.51) won gold and silver, respectively.

WATCH | Canada's Lorne Wigginton takes 400m medley bronze:

Canada's Lorne Wigginton takes 400m medley bronze Duration 6:02 The Calgary native reached the podium in Monaco with a time just under 4:20.

Not long after Wigginton's medal win, another Canadian teenager made the podium in another long distance event. Emma O'Croinin captured bronze in the women's 400m freestyle.

The 19-year-old Edmonton native swam to a time of 4:16.59, behind gold medallist Agostina Hein of Argentina (4:09.94) and Japan's Ruka Takezawa (4:14.26).

WATCH l O'Croinin finishes 3d in 400-metre freestyle event:

Canada's Emma O'Croinin swims to bronze Duration 5:50 O'Croinin finished third in the 400-metre freestyle race at the Mare Nostrum meet in Monaco.

In other Canadian results, Aiden Norman missed out on a podium by finishing fourth in the men's 200m backstroke and James Dergousoff, of Christina Lake, B.C., was sixth in the men's 100m backstroke.

Toronto's Ruslan Gaziev finished eighth in the men's 200m freestyle and Katerine Savard was sixth in the women's 100-freestyle.

Five Canadians won medals in the competition on Saturday, with Savard striking gold, Harvey, Gaziev and Finlay Knox securing silver and Brooklyn Douthwright earning bronze.