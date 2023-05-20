Katerine Savard's gold leads Canadian medal haul at Mare Nostrum Swim Tour

Katerine Savard swam to a gold medal in the women's 100-metre butterfly event at the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, leading a five-medal haul for Canada on Saturday in Monaco.

The 29-year-old Olympic medallist from Pont-Rouge, Que., stopped the clock at 58.25 seconds to edge Sweden's Sara Junevik by 0.46 and top the podium.

WATCH l Savard captures 100m butterfly gold in Monaco:

Canada's Katerine Savard grabs 100m butterfly gold Duration 2:04 The Canadian swam to the top of the podium in Monaco with a time of 58.25.

Shortly before that, Mary-Sophie Harvey, of Trois-Rivières, Que., and Brooklyn Douthwright, of Riverview, N.B., earned a double podium in the women's 200m freestyle event.

Harvey secured the silver medal with a time of 1:57.75, while Douthwright finished just 0.83 behind her teammate to take bronze. Siobhan-Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong took gold in 1:55.03.

WATCH l Harvey, Douthwright make podium in 200m freestyle:

Canadians Harvey and Douthwright finish 2-3 in 200m freestyle Duration 3:27 Mary-Sophie Harvey picked up silver, while Brooklyn Douthwright took bronze at the Mare Nostrum's stop in Monaco.

Ruslan Gaziev kicked off Team Canada's medal haul with a silver in the men's 100-metre freestyle.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto stopped the clock at 48.61 seconds to win gold, edging the Toronto native by just 0.17.

WATCH Toronto's Gaziev grabs silver in 100-metre freestyle race:

Canada's Ruslan Gaziev swims to silver in Monaco Duration 1:35 The Canadian took second place in the 100-metre freestyle race.

Finlay Knox, of Okotoks, Alta., also made the podium, taking silver in the men's 200m medley. His time of of 2:00.31 was 0.67 slower than gold medallist Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan.

In other Canadian results, Sophie Angus, of Weston, Conn., was seventh in the women's 50m breaststroke event, and Calgary's Lorne Wigginton was sixth in the men's 200m medley.

WATCH l Knox swims to Canada's 5th medal of the day: