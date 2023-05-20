Content
Katerine Savard's gold leads Canadian medal haul at Mare Nostrum Swim Tour

Katerine Savard swam to a gold medal in the women's 100-metre butterfly event at the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, leading a five-medal haul for Canada on Saturday in Monaco.

Harvey, Gaziev, Knox secure silver, Douthwright picks up bronze in Monaco

A swimmer is seen smiling after a race, holding the floating equipment that separates the lanes.
Katerine Savard, seen at the Canadian Swim Trials in April, secured a gold medal on Saturday in Monaco in the women's 100-metre butterfly event. (Frank Gunn/The Frank Gunn)

The 29-year-old Olympic medallist from Pont-Rouge, Que., stopped the clock at 58.25 seconds to edge Sweden's Sara Junevik by 0.46 and top the podium.

Shortly before that, Mary-Sophie Harvey, of Trois-Rivières, Que., and Brooklyn Douthwright, of Riverview, N.B., earned a double podium in the women's 200m freestyle event.

Harvey secured the silver medal with a time of 1:57.75, while Douthwright finished just 0.83 behind her teammate to take bronze. Siobhan-Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong took gold in 1:55.03.

Ruslan Gaziev kicked off Team Canada's medal haul with a silver in the men's 100-metre freestyle.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto stopped the clock at 48.61 seconds to win gold, edging the Toronto native by just 0.17.

Finlay Knox, of Okotoks, Alta., also made the podium, taking silver in the men's 200m medley. His time of of 2:00.31 was 0.67 slower than gold medallist Tomoyuki Matsushita of Japan.

In other Canadian results, Sophie Angus, of Weston, Conn., was seventh in the women's 50m breaststroke event, and Calgary's Lorne Wigginton was sixth in the men's 200m medley.

