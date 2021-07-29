Penny Oleksiak's pursuit of history has been delayed again at the Olympics.

The 21-year-old from Toronto just missed the podium in the women's 100-metre freestyle final, finishing fourth in a personal best time of 52.59 seconds. Her swim was faster than when she won gold in the same event in the 2016 Rio Olympics when she was 16.

Australian Emma McKeon won gold in 51.96 while Haughey Siobhan Bernadette of Hong Kong took silver with a time of 52.27.

A medal would have been Oleksiak's seventh overall at the Olympics and would have made her Canada's most decorated Olympian.

She has one more chance to stand alone. Oleksiak will compete in the women's 4x100m medley relay on the final day of swimming competition in Tokyo this Sunday.

WATCH | Penny Oleksiak on the pressure of being a champion:

