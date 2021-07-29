Skip to Main Content

Canadian women just miss podium in 4x200m freestyle relay

The foursome of Summer McIntosh, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the women's 4x200-metre freestyle relay Thursday morning in Tokyo.

Foursome sets a Canadian record

Devin Heroux · CBC Sports ·
Penny Oleksiak swam the anchor leg for Canada's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team. (Getty Images)

The medal-streak at the pool has ended for the Canadian women.

The foursome of Summer McIntosh, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Penny Oleksiak just missed the podium in the women's 4x200-metre freestyle relay, finishing fourth behind gold medallist China, who set a world record with a time of seven minutes 40.33 seconds, the U.S. and Australia. Canada's time of 7:43.77 set a Canadian record.

Coming into the event Canadian women had won medals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre for four consecutive days. 

Oleksiak was looking to become the most decorated Olympian by winning her seventh medal. 

A day earlier, Oleksiak tied speed skaters Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen for the most medals won by Canadian Olympians with six. Rowing's Lesley Thompson-Willie and track and field's Phil Edwards have five each in the Summer Olympics.

Summer McIntosh, 14, in her Olympic debut was looking for her first medal, while Rebecca Smith and Kayla Sanchez were looking for their second after winning silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay with Oleksiak earlier in these Olympics.

More from Tokyo 2020

There were three lineup changes for the Canadians Thursday morning in the final. A night earlier, Katerine Savard, Smith, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Sydney Pickrem placed second in their heat and fourth overall in 7:51.52. 

WATCH | Penny Oleksiak felt the weight of expectation:

Penny Oleksiak felt the weight of swimming as an Olympic champion

16 days ago
Live
After becoming an Olympic champion in Rio, Oleksiak carried the pressures of expectation. Now 4 years later, she is using her experience (and tips from none other than Michael Phelps) to push herself forward, instead of pulling herself back. 0:00

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devin Heroux

CBC reporter

Devin Heroux reports for CBC News and Sports. He is now based in Toronto, after working first for the CBC in Calgary and Saskatoon.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

