Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200m freestyle, becoming most decorated Summer Olympian in Canadian history

Penny Oleksiak is now the most decorated Summer Olympian in Canadian history.

Oleksiak, 21, won bronze in the women's 200-metre freestyle on Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

It's her sixth Olympic medal, having won four in her first Olympics in 2016 in Rio — one gold, one silver and two bronze.

Australia's swimming star Ariarne Titmus won gold in one minute 53.50 seconds, while Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (1:53.92) took silver.

Oleksiak finished with a time of 1:54.70.

Oleksiak ties speed skaters Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen for the most medals won by Canadian Olympians.

On Sunday, the first day of the medal events in swimming, Oleksiak anchored the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team to silver.

A day before winning her bronze medal, Oleksiak finished fourth in her semifinal heat in a time of one minute 56.39 seconds, 1.57 seconds behind winner Titmus, the Australian star who won gold in the 400m freestyle on Sunday.

Oleksiak's time was sixth fastest of the eight who advanced.

But when it mattered most, like so many times before, Oleksiak found a way to make it onto the podium.

She'll now look to defend her Olympic gold in the women's 100m freestyle event in Tokyo on Friday morning in Tokyo and add to her historic medal haul and will also swim in the women's 4x100m medley relay heats Friday night.