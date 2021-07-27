Penny Oleksiak chasing Canadian Olympic history after making 200m freestyle final

Penny Oleksiak will swim for Canadian Olympic history on Wednesday after qualifying for the women's 200-metre freestyle final.

If the 21-year-old Toronto swimmer makes the podium, it will be her sixth Olympic medal, the most by any Canadian athlete at a Summer Games. She won four in her first Olympics in 2016 in Rio — one gold, one silver and two bronze — and anchored the women's 4x100 freestyle relay team to silver earlier in these Olympics.

Oleksiak finished fourth in her heat in a time of one minute 56.39 seconds, 1.57 seconds behind winner Ariarne Titmus, the Australian star who won gold in the 400m freestyle on Sunday. Oleksiak's time was sixth fastest of the eight who advanced.

Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh was fifth in her semifinal and did not qualify for the final. The 14-year-old from Toronto was just outside the top eight with a time of 1:56.82.

Oleksiaks' performance in Rio five years ago catapulted the then 16-year-old into Canadian sporting stardom. But the pressure became too great at times for Oleksiak. In the years leading up to Tokyo she was not swimming her best and has talked about the anxiety she had around competing.

But at the Canadian nationals in June, Oleksiak swam her fastest time in the 100m freestyle event since winning gold in the event in Rio.

After that race in June, Oleksiak took to Instagram, posting "count me out again."

Two weeks ago in Vancouver, at Team Canada's swimming staging camp in Vancouver, Oleksiak said she felt counted out coming into Tokyo.

"If you know me, you know I'm going to be good for the Olympics," she said.