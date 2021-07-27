Skip to Main Content

Canada's Kylie Masse surges to silver in Olympic 100m backstroke

Canada's Kylie Masse secured silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in Japan.

2-time world champion improves on bronze from 2016 Games

Jamie Strashin · CBC Sports
Canada's Kylie Masse is shown above during 100-metre backstroke heats at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in Japan. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Canada's Kylie Masse secured silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday in Japan.

More to come.

