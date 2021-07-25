Penny Oleksiak powers Canadian women to first medal of Tokyo Olympics

Canada has won its first medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Penny Oleksiak, the 2016 champion from Rio, anchored the Canadian women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay to silver on Sunday morning at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

It was also the Canadian swimmers who won the country's first medal in Rio five years ago — Oleksiak anchored the team there as well.

Kayla Sanchez started the relay for Canada, surging through the water and setting the stage for Maggie Mac Neil.

Mac Neil, who about an hour earlier swam in the 100 butterfly semifinal, held her own through her part of the race before Rebecca Smith launched off the blocks and into the pool.

Then it was time for Oleksiak. She's known for rising up in the big moments and she did it again in Tokyo.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Oleksiak powered through the final length and touched the wall just before Simone Manuel of the U.S.

It was a quick turnaround for the Canadian team who, about 12 hours earlier, qualified for the final by posting the third-fastest time in semis.

Training challenges shook off

Coming into the swimming competition, Canadian swimmers and coaches talked about the challenging conditions they've faced over the last 15 months — many have said no other country in the world were impacted in the pool like the Canadians.

Some Canadian swimmers had to leave their usual training spots and change their entire programs, including coaches and venue, just to be able to prepare for the Olympics.

There were concerns the challenge would be too steep, that maybe Canada's swimmers wouldn't be able to deliver in Tokyo like they did five years ago in Rio.

The expectations were tempered.

But on Sunday in Tokyo, the Canadians showed their resilience.

And the pool party has begun.

WATCH | Canadian swimmers faced tough training conditions in pandemic: