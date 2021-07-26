Skip to Main Content

U.S. star Ledecky settles for silver as Australia's Titmus takes 400 freestyle gold

Australia's Ariarne Titmus has defeated American Katie Ledecky in the 400-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

Canadian Summer McIntosh sets national record with 4th-place finish

The Associated Press ·
Australia's Ariarne Titmus, left, reacts next to American Katie Ledecky after winning gold in the 400-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday in Japan. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Titmus won one of the most anticipated races of the games, capturing the gold medal with the second-fastest time in history.

Titmus, who trailed by nearly a full body-length at the halfway mark of the eight-lap race, turned on the speed to touch in three minutes, 56.69 seconds.

Defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Ledecky settled for the silver this time in 3:57.36 — the fourth-fastest time ever recorded.

No one else was even close. The bronze went to China's Li Bingjie in 4:01.08, while Canadian 14-year-old Summer McIntosh set a national record at 4:02.42 to finish just off the podium in fourth.

With files from CBC Sports

