Canadian Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil taking swimming talents west
London, Ont., native transfers from Michigan to University of California for final year
Canadian Olympic swimming champion Maggie Mac Neil is using her fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility to compete for the University of California.
The London, Ont., native previously swam for the University of Michigan but entered the NCAA transfer portal last July. She announced her new collegiate team on Instagram Friday.
"I'm so beyond excited to announce that I will be moving out west to finish up my NCAA eligibility," said Mac Neil, who posted photo of her wearing a Cal Golden Bears sweater. "I feel so lucky to be able to pursue a masters degree at the University of California Berkeley, while continuing to swim at the highest level."
The 22-year-old Mac Neil is among Canada's most decorated swimmers. At the Tokyo Olympics, she won a medal of every colour, including gold in the 100-metre butterfly.
She was also recently named Swimming Canada's female swimmer of the year for her stellar 2021 that included those Olympic medals along with four gold and a silver she won at the 2021 short-course world swimming championships in Abu Dhabi.
WATCH | Mac Neil sets world record at short-course meet:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?