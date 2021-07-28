Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Swimming·New

Penny Oleksiak on track to defend Olympic gold in 100 freestyle

Penny Oleksiak remained focused Wednesday on becoming Canada's most decorated Olympian, period, qualifying for the women's 100-metre freestyle semifinals less than 12 hours after securing the sixth swimming medal of her Summer Games career.

Canada's most decorated Summer Games athlete qualifies 6th for 100-metre semis

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Penny Oleksiak came on strong late in her Olympic 100-metre freestyle heat, posting a time of 52.95 seconds to qualify sixth for Wednesday's semifinals at 9:53 p.m. ET in Tokyo. The 21-year-old from Toronto is looking to defend her title. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images)

It isn't time for Penny Oleksiak, the story for Canada so far at the Tokyo Olympics, to let up in the pool just yet.

Less than 12 hours after securing the sixth medal of her Olympic swimming career and most by a Canadian at a Summer Games — bronze in the women's 200-metre freestyle — she was focused on becoming the country's most decorated Olympian, period.

The 21-year-old was solid in the final metres of the women's 100 free on Wednesday, finishing second in her heat in 52.95 seconds behind Australia's Cate Campbell (52.80) and sixth amongst 16 qualifiers for the semifinals on Thursday in Tokyo (Wednesday night in Canada, at 9:53 p.m. ET.)

Toronto's Kayla Sanchez, who joined Oleksiak in helping the Canadian women to 100 free relay silver earlier at these Games, picked up the pace late in Wednesday's heats to qualify 10th in 53.12.

WATCH | Canada's Oleksiak, Sanchez advance to 100m freestyle semis:

Oleksiak, Sanchez advance to women's 100m freestyle semifinals

Sports

2 hours ago
2:39
Penny Oleksiak finishes 2nd and Kayla Sanchez places 4th in the same heat, both Canadians are headed to the women's 100m freestyle semifinals. 2:39

Earlier in the day, Oleksiak swam a personal-best one minute 54.70 seconds in the 200 free final to eclipse the five career Olympic medals earned by Canadian rower Lesley Thompson-Willie and sprinter Phil Edwards. Speed skaters Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen also have six.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

"I love stepping up to the occasion," Oleksiak told CBC Sports. "Being able to step up on the world stage when everyone is watching is very exciting. It's just awesome to be part of Team Canada."

WATCH | Oleksiak reflects on her 4-medal Olympic debut in 2016:

Penny Oleksiak looks back at monumental Olympic debut

Sports

1 year ago
6:08
Toronto's Penny Oleksiak claimed 4 swimming medals at Rio 2016 when she was 16-years-old. 6:08

The Toronto native is looking to defend gold from her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio, where she delivered a 52.70 PB and picked up three other medals — a silver and two bronze.

Canada's reigning Olympic relay champs into semis

The 100 free final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre is scheduled for Thursday at 9:59 p.m. ET.

Later Wednesday, Oleksiak skipped the 200 free relay heats as Katerine Savard, Rebecca Smith, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Sydney Pickrem qualified fourth of eight teams for Wednesday's final at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The Canadians are the reigning Olympic and world champions in the event.

Pickrem, fresh off a sixth-place performance in the women's 200 individual medley final, sat out Wednesday's 200 breaststroke heats. The Halifax native also pulled out of the 400 IM on the weekend due to illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Winnipeg resident Kelsey Wog was the 16th and final qualifier for the women's 200 breaststroke semifinals, set for 10:54 p.m. ET on Wednesday, after touching the wall in 2:24.27 in her heat.

Meanwhile, Italy's disqualification in the women's 4x200 free relay heats might have spelled the end of 32-year-old Federica Pellegrini's Summer Games career. The five-time Olympian remains the world record holder in the 200 free with a 1:52.98 clocking.

WATCH | Canadian swimmers faced tough training conditions in pandemic:

The pandemic meant less time in the pool for Canadian swimmers: What does that mean for Tokyo?

Sports

2 months ago
11:18
Canada is in a golden age of swimming with multiple medal contenders heading to Tokyo. But the pandemic may be the biggest challenge between them and the podium. 11:18

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Highlights

      Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

      Comments

      To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

      By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

      Become a CBC Member

      Join the conversationCreate account

      Already have an account?

      now