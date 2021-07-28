It isn't time for Penny Oleksiak, the story for Canada so far at the Tokyo Olympics, to let up in the pool just yet.

Less than 12 hours after securing the sixth medal of her Olympic swimming career and most by a Canadian at a Summer Games — bronze in the women's 200-metre freestyle — she was focused on becoming the country's most decorated Olympian, period.

The 21-year-old was solid in the final metres of the women's 100 free on Wednesday, finishing second in her heat in 52.95 seconds behind Australia's Cate Campbell (52.80) and sixth amongst 16 qualifiers for the semifinals on Thursday in Tokyo (Wednesday night in Canada, at 9:53 p.m. ET.)

Toronto's Kayla Sanchez, who joined Oleksiak in helping the Canadian women to 100 free relay silver earlier at these Games, picked up the pace late in Wednesday's heats to qualify 10th in 53.12.

Earlier in the day, Oleksiak swam a personal-best one minute 54.70 seconds in the 200 free final to eclipse the five career Olympic medals earned by Canadian rower Lesley Thompson-Willie and sprinter Phil Edwards. Speed skaters Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen also have six.

"I love stepping up to the occasion," Oleksiak told CBC Sports. "Being able to step up on the world stage when everyone is watching is very exciting. It's just awesome to be part of Team Canada."

The Toronto native is looking to defend gold from her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio, where she delivered a 52.70 PB and picked up three other medals — a silver and two bronze.

Canada's reigning Olympic relay champs into semis

The 100 free final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre is scheduled for Thursday at 9:59 p.m. ET.

Later Wednesday, Oleksiak skipped the 200 free relay heats as Katerine Savard, Rebecca Smith, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Sydney Pickrem qualified fourth of eight teams for Wednesday's final at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The Canadians are the reigning Olympic and world champions in the event.

Pickrem, fresh off a sixth-place performance in the women's 200 individual medley final, sat out Wednesday's 200 breaststroke heats. The Halifax native also pulled out of the 400 IM on the weekend due to illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Winnipeg resident Kelsey Wog was the 16th and final qualifier for the women's 200 breaststroke semifinals, set for 10:54 p.m. ET on Wednesday, after touching the wall in 2:24.27 in her heat.

Meanwhile, Italy's disqualification in the women's 4x200 free relay heats might have spelled the end of 32-year-old Federica Pellegrini's Summer Games career. The five-time Olympian remains the world record holder in the 200 free with a 1:52.98 clocking.

