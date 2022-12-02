Summer McIntosh swims to record-setting gold in 400m individual medley at U.S. Open
16-year-old from Toronto breaks Canadian, world junior records en route to gold
Canada's swimming superstar Summer McIntosh, who has been dubbed a once-in-a-generation talent, has done it again.
On Friday night in Greensboro, N.C., at the U.S. Open swimming competition, McIntosh won gold in the 400-metre individual medley.
Her time of 4:28.61 is a Canadian record and the world junior record in the event. It's also the fourth-fastest performance in the history of the 400-m IM.
McIntosh finished just two seconds off the world record time of 4:26.36 set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in 2016.
🚨RECORD ALERT🚨 Summer McIntosh breaks the Canadian record and the World Junior Record in the women's 400-m individual medley in 4:28.61 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a>—@SwimmingCanada
The second-place finisher, Emma Weyant — who won Olympic silver in Tokyo in the same event — of the United States, completed the race 13 seconds behind McIntosh.
It continues a streak of remarkable performances at swim meets by the 16-year-old who seemingly breaks records every time she's in the pool.
A night earlier McIntosh pushed great American swimmer Katie Ledecky to the brink in a riveting 400-m freestyle finish.
The U.S. Open swimming competition started Wednesday and wraps on Saturday. The event has attracted hundreds of athletes from across the United States including Olympians and world championship swimmers, and a few Canadians.
McIntosh, from Toronto, has had a breakout season and is widely regarded as one of the most impressive swimmers in the world right now.
At the world championships in June, the teen won gold in the 200m butterfly, gold in the 400m individual medley and silver in the 400m freestyle. McIntosh also added bronze to her collection at worlds in the 4x200m freestyle relay.
Then McIntosh went to the Commonwealth Games and cleaned up, winning six medals including two gold.
During Tokyo 2020, McIntosh made her Olympic debut at the age of 14 years old.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?