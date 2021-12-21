Maggie Mac Neil captures women's 100m butterfly gold, sets Canadian record at short-course worlds

Canada's Maggie Mac Neil swam to gold in the women's 100-metre butterfly on the final day of the FINA short-course world championships in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont., set a Canadian record with a time of 55.04 seconds after moving up from fourth at the opening 50. It is her fourth gold medal of the competition.

The three-time Olympic medallist was coming off a world record-breaking performance in yesterday's women's 50 backstroke (25.27), and she also helped Canada finish first in both the mixed 4x50 freestyle and the women's 4x100 freestyle.

Louise Hansson of Sweden finished second in the women's 100 butterfly (55.10) to claim her third medal of the event after winning gold in the women's 100 backstroke and bronze in the women's 50 backstroke.

17-year-old American phenom Claire Curzan took bronze while setting a junior record with a time of 55.39.

Canada claims silver in women's 4x100 medley relay

Canada's medal haul continued later in the day when Mac Neil, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Kayla Sanchez earned silver in the women's 4x100m medley relay with a Canadian record time of 3:47.36 to close out the competiton.

The Swedish team of Louise and Sophie Hansson, Sarah Sjöström and Michelle Coleman won gold while breaking the European Record with a time of 3:46.20.

China's Peng Xuwei, Tang Qianting, Zhang Yufei and Cheng Yujie won bronze (3:47.41).

Canada's Liendo wins bronze in men's 100 freestyle

Earlier in the day, fellow Canadian Olympian Joshua Liendo of Markham, Ont., won bronze in the men's 100 freestyle event after finishing strong with a time of 45.82 — just 0.26 seconds shy of Brent Hayden's Canadian record from 2009 (45.56).

Alessandro Miressi won the race while improving on his Italian record with a time of 45.57, while American Ryan Held finished behind him for silver (45.63) for his sixth medal of the competition.

Canada finishes with seven gold, six silver and two bronze medals at the world championships.

