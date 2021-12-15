Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships

Watch live coverage of the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships from Abu Dhabi.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 8:55 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 FINA World Swimming Championships on CBC: Semifinals & Finals DAY 1 - Abu Dhabi

6 hours
Live in
6 hours
The world's best swimmers will converge on the iconic Etihad Arena for the 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships from Abu Dhabi, UAE. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage of the short-course worlds begins on Thursday at 8:55 a.m. ET from Abu Dhabi. A full schedule is listed below.

Tokyo medallists Maggie Mac Neil and Kylie Masse – as well as young phenom Summer McIntosh – will be part of the Canadian contingent at the event.

Full schedule

  • Thursday, Dec. 16: 8:55 a.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 17: 8:55 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 18: 8:55 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 19: 8:55 a.m. ET
  • Monday, Dec. 20: 8:55 a.m. ET
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21: 8:55 a.m. ET
