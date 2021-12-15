Watch the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage of the short-course worlds begins on Thursday at 8:55 a.m. ET from Abu Dhabi. A full schedule is listed below.

Tokyo medallists Maggie Mac Neil and Kylie Masse – as well as young phenom Summer McIntosh – will be part of the Canadian contingent at the event.

Full schedule