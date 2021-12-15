Watch the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships
Watch live coverage of the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships from Abu Dhabi.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 8:55 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.
Live coverage of the short-course worlds begins on Thursday at 8:55 a.m. ET from Abu Dhabi. A full schedule is listed below.
Tokyo medallists Maggie Mac Neil and Kylie Masse – as well as young phenom Summer McIntosh – will be part of the Canadian contingent at the event.
Full schedule
- Thursday, Dec. 16: 8:55 a.m. ET
- Friday, Dec. 17: 8:55 a.m. ET
- Saturday, Dec. 18: 8:55 a.m. ET
- Sunday, Dec. 19: 8:55 a.m. ET
- Monday, Dec. 20: 8:55 a.m. ET
- Tuesday, Dec. 21: 8:55 a.m. ET