Ledecky breaks world record in women's 800m freestyle at World Cup meet
Summer McIntosh wins silver in Indianpolis
Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday.
The American Olympic star swam to a world record of seven minutes, 57.42 seconds in the women's 800-metre freestyle at a FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Indianapolis.
The previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain's Mireia Belmonte had stood since 2013.
The 10-time Olympic medallist won by nearly 10 seconds over Canadian silver medallist Summer McIntosh. Ledecky earned a $10,000 US bonus.
Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, smashed the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds last Saturday in Toronto (15:08.24).
"I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week," Ledecky said. "Having the fans here cheering me on meant a lot."
WATCH | Ledecky smashes women's 1,500m freestyle world record:
Ledecky's latest world record was her 17th since 2013, her second in short course (25-metre pool) and second set in Indianapolis. She set the world record in long course (50-metre pool) in the 1,500 freestyle with a time of 15:20.48 in this natatorium on May 16, 2018.
Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship golds, both the most by a female swimmer.
With files from Reuters
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?