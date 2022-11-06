Ledecky breaks world record in women's 800m freestyle at World Cup meet

Katie Ledecky broke her second world record in just over a week on Saturday.

The American Olympic star swam to a world record of seven minutes, 57.42 seconds in the women's 800-metre freestyle at a FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Indianapolis.

The previous record of 7:59.34 by Spain's Mireia Belmonte had stood since 2013.

The 10-time Olympic medallist won by nearly 10 seconds over Canadian silver medallist Summer McIntosh. Ledecky earned a $10,000 US bonus.

Indianapolis is one of three stops on the World Cup circuit organized by FINA, the world governing body for aquatic sports. The previous two were in Berlin and Toronto.

Ledecky, who earned her third straight Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle in Tokyo last year, smashed the short-course world record in the 1,500 metres freestyle by nearly 10 seconds last Saturday in Toronto (15:08.24).

"I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week," Ledecky said. "Having the fans here cheering me on meant a lot."

Katie Ledecky annihilates 1,500m freestyle world record by almost 10 seconds Duration 2:38 American Katie Ledecky wins gold in the women's 1,500m freestyle with a world record time of 15:08.24, breaking of Sarah Kohler‘s previous mark of 15:18.01

Ledecky's latest world record was her 17th since 2013, her second in short course (25-metre pool) and second set in Indianapolis. She set the world record in long course (50-metre pool) in the 1,500 freestyle with a time of 15:20.48 in this natatorium on May 16, 2018.

Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship golds, both the most by a female swimmer.