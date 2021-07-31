Canada's Kylie Masse wins silver in women's 200m backstroke

Canada's pool party in Tokyo is getting out of hand — in a good way.

Kylie Masse is Canada's latest swimmer to capture a medal, winning a silver in the women's 200-metre backstroke Saturday morning in Tokyo.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown, who beat Masse for gold in the 100m backstroke four days ago, took the gold again. Australia's Emily Seebohm won the bronze.

Masse, 25, from LaSalle, Ont., finished with a time of two minutes 05.42 seconds, just behind McKeown who touched first in 2:04.68. Seebholm finished in 2:06.17

Masse led the race most of the way but McKeown passed her in race's final few metres.

It's Masse's second medal at these Games and Canada's fifth in the pool. Masse won a silver medal in the 100m backstroke earlier this week.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Before coming to Tokyo, Masse was very clear about her goals. "I want to go a personal best," she told CBC Sports. I want to be the fastest I've ever been and I'll be extremely happy if that happens."

It's been a magical few days at the pool for Canada. It started with a silver medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle, followed by Maggie Mac Neil's gold yesterday in the 100m butterfly.

Penny Oleksiak added to the haul, winning bronze in the women's 200m freestyle

"It's extremely inspiring to be surrounded by other people that are successful. It makes you want to achieve that, to be a part of that," Masse said

Toronto's Taylor Ruck, 21, was sixth in the 200m backstroke race, with a time of 2:08.24.