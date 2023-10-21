Content
Australia's Kaylee McKeown sets world record in 50m backstroke

Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown underlined her dominance in backstroke events by setting a world record in the 50-metre back at a World Cup meet in Budapest on Friday.

Clocks 26.86 to become 1st woman to hold world records in all 3 backstroke events

A competitive female swimmer looks up while waiting at the end of her lane and holding a railing with her left arm outstretched.
Australia's Kaylee McKeown, pictured earlier this month, beat the previous 50-metre backstroke world record of 26.98 set by Liu Xiang of China in 2018. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via The Associated Press)

McKeown clocked 26.86 seconds to beat the previous mark of 26.98 set by Liu Xiang of China in 2018. That made her the first woman to hold the world records in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke events.

She swept all three events at the world championships in July and won the 100 and 200 at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 50 backstroke is not an Olympic event.

"I just wanted to get out fast tonight and see what I can do," McKeown said. "I never saw myself as a sprinter so it's really nice to have that under my belt."

