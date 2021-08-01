Australia's Emma McKeon wins 50m freestyle swimming gold

Australia's Emma McKeon has claimed the gold medal in the women's 50-metre freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

It is the sixth medal of the games for the Aussie star, who has one more chance to make it seven in the 4x100 medley relay.

McKeon completed a sweep of the 50- and 100-metre freestyle with an Olympic-record time of 23.81 seconds. The silver went to Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom in 24.07, while defending Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark settled for bronze this time in 24.21.

American Abbey Weitzeil finished last in the eight-woman field.

Dressel wins 50m freestyle

American Caeleb Dressel has won his fourth swimming gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a victory in the 50-metre freestyle.

Dressel cruised to a relatively easy victory in the frenetic dash from one end of the pool to the other, touching in an Olympic record of 21.07 seconds.

France's Florent Manaudou repeated as the Olympic silver medallist in 21.55, while Brazil's Bruno Fratus claimed the bronze in 21.57 — edging out American Michael Andrew for the final spot on the podium.

Dressel has one more shot at a gold in the 4x100 medley relay, an event the United States has never lost at the Olympics. He'll swim the butterfly leg in a race that caps nine days of swimming competition at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

If Dressel claims a fifth victory, he would join Americans Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi, as well as East Germany's Kristin Otto, as the only swimmers to win as many as five golds at a single Olympics. Phelps did it three times.