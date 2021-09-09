Toronto Titans' Summer McIntosh claims ISL women's 400m freestyle victory

Canada's Summer McIntosh emerged victorious in the women's 400-metre freestyle final, picking up 14 points for the Toronto Titans in International Swimming League competition in Naples, Italy on Thursday.

The 15-year-old Toronto native finished with a time of three minutes and 58.78 seconds to beat out teammate Julia Hassler who touched the wall with a time of 4:01.09.

Leah Neale of the DC Trident finished in third with a time of 4:01.28.

Smith Falls, Ont., native Bailey Andison won the women's 200m individual medley event accumulating 10 points for the DC Trident.

WATCH | Summer McIntosh swims to victory in ISL 400m freestyle final:

Toronto teen Summer McIntosh impresses with ISL 400m freestyle victory 4:44 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won the women's 400-metre freestyle swim for the Toronto Titans at an International Swimming League event in Naples, Italy. 4:44

The 23-year-old finished with a time of 2:5.38 seconds, just beating out Anastasia Gorbenko of the LA Current by 0.43 seconds.

Kayla Sanchez of Toronto finished third with a time of 2:08.13, while fellow teammate and Canadian Tessa Cieplucha placed fifth with a time of 2:08.85.

Kylie Masse and Sanchez led the Titans to victory in the women's 4x100m medley relay with a time of 3:48.42, collecting 24 points for their respective team.

The quartet, which included Louise Hansson and Dominika Sztandera, passed fellow Canadian Ingrid Wilm's LA Current squad that clocked in at 3:49.14.

Kelsey Wog, who led the second Titans team, finished in last.

Sanchez also led one of the Titans' two 4x100m freestyle teams to victory with a time of three minutes and 28.1 seconds, collecting 38 points.

McIntosh led the other Titans squad that placed sixth in the event.

Masse, a native of LaSalle, Ont., finished second in the women's 200m backstroke with a time of two minutes and 1.97 seconds.

In first was fellow teammate and American Lisa Bratton, who finished with a time of 2:01.66, picking up nine points.

Wilm placed third with a time of 2:02.82 to pick up six points.

WATCH | Andison wins women's 200m IM final for DC Trident:

Canada's Bailey Andison wins ISL women's 200m individual medley 3:00 Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., won the women's 200-metre individual medley for the DC Trident during an International Swimming League event in Naples, Italy. 3:00

Calgary native Cole Pratt placed second in the men's 100m backstroke, picking up seven points for the Titans. He clocked in at 1:52.26, behind winner Jacob Pebley of the DC Trident, who touched the wall at 1:50.39.

Pratt was also a part of the Titans quartet that placed sixth in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

Okotoks, Alta., native Finlay Knox finished in third place in the men's 200m individual medley, picking up six points for the Titans.

The 20-year-old came in at 1:52.55, narrowly finishing behind second-place Tomoe Havas of the Current and the winner, Andreas Vazaios of the DC Trident.

Winnipeg's Wog came in fourth place in the women's 200m breaststroke, picking up five points for the Titans. The 22-year-old finished in 2:21.01, just 0.26 seconds behind Jenna Strauch of the Iron in third place.

Georgetown, Ont., native Cieplucha placed sixth in the race, adding three points for the Titans.

Canada's Yuri Kisil tied for sixth in the men's 50m freestyle with a time of 21.67 seconds.

Toronto's Javier Acevedo placed seventh in the men's 50m breaststroke with time of 26.91 seconds, representing the Current.

Wog finished last in the women's 50m breaststroke with time of 31.74 seconds.