Canada's Masse, McIntosh dominate 1st match of ISL season

Canada's Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh continued their dominance in the pool at the first match of the International Swimming League season, just a month after the Tokyo Olympics.

LaSalle, Ont.'s Masse stormed to a first-place finish in the women's 100-metre backstroke on day two of ISL competition Friday in Naples, Italy.

Masse posted a time of 56.52 seconds to win the event and secure 10 more points for the Toronto Titans, after taking the women's 50m backstroke a day earlier.

WATCH | Canada's Kylie Masse places first in 100-metre backstroke:

Toronto Titans' Kylie Masse victorious in 100m backstroke 3:21 Toronto Titans captain Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., followed up on her women's 50-metre backstroke win on Thursday with a victory in the 100-metre backstroke on Friday at the first event of the International Swimming League's 2021 season in Naples, Italy. 3:21

Toronto native McIntosh won the women's 200m butterfly for the Titans a time of 2:06.61, earning nine points.

The 15-year-old then dove back to win the women's 400m individual medley with a time of 4:30.05, grabbing another 21 points for the Titans.

McIntosh took the swimming world by storm when she defeated Penny Oleksiak in the 200m freestyle at the Canadian Olympic swim trials in June — securing her spot as Canada's youngest swimmer at Tokyo 2020.

WATCH | Canada's Summer McIntosh swims to victory in 200m butterfly

15-year-old Summer McIntosh swims to 200m butterfly victory for Toronto Titans 5:01 15-year-old Summer McIntosh won the women's 200-metre butterfly event for her hometown Toronto Titans at the first event of the International Swimming League's 2021 season in Naples, Italy. 5:01

On the men's side, Calgary's Cole Pratt finished sixth in the men's 100m backstroke with a time of 51.74 for the Titans.

Fellow Calgarian Yuri Kisil, also swimming for the Titans, posted a time of 47.09 to take sixth in the men's 100m freestyle for three more points.

Finlay Knox, from Okotoks, Alta., finished third in the men's 100m individual medley (52.44), adding six points to the Titans' total.

Two-time Olympic medallist Kayla Sanchez placed second in the women's 100m individual medley with a time of 58.89, nabbing seven points for the Titans.

Smiths Falls, Ont.'s Andison Bailey swam just a few lanes over and posted a time of 1:00.35 to finish sixth overall and grab three points for DC Trident.

Although fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey was among the fastest off the block in the 200m fly with a 0.69-second reaction time, the 22-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Que., finished eighth (2:09.60).

But Harvey did battle back in the 200m freestyle, finishing fifth in the event (1:56.16) to earn four points for Energy Standard.

In the women's 400m individual medley, it was an all-Canadian affair led by McIntosh.

WATCH | Summer McIntosh leads the way in 400m IM's Canadian sweep

Toronto teen Summer McIntosh leads Canadian podium sweep of women's 400m I.M. 6:10 15-year-old Summer McIntosh led wire-to-wire to win the women's 400-metre individual medley for the Toronto Titans, while the DC Trident's Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., was second and the Toronto Titans' Tessa Ciepluca of Georgetown, Ont., finished third at the first event of the International Swimming League's 2021 season in Naples, Italy. 6:10

McIntosh led wire-to-wire en route to her second win of the night, while Bailey finished second (4:31.35) and Georgetown, Ont.'s Tessa Ciepluca (4:33.14) touched in third.

Bailey bagged 10 points for DC Trident as Ciepluca brought home six for the Titans.

The first match of the third season concluded with Energy Standard atop the team standings with 511.5 points, followed by the Toronto Titans with 496.5. The Aqua Centurions are in third with 442.5, and DC Trident is fourth with 311.5 points.