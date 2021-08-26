Toronto Titans' Kylie Masse wins women's 50m backstroke in ISL competition
25-year-old LaSalle, Ont., native finishes 2nd in 200m backstroke
Canada's Kylie Masse won the women's 50-metre backstroke event on the opening day of the International Swimming League season in Naples, Italy on Thursday.
Masse picked up nine points for the Toronto Titans, posting a time of 26.41 seconds.
The 25-year-old bested DC United's Ali Deloof who finished second, and third-place finisher, Georgia Davies of the Energy Standard.
Masse also finished second in the women's 200m backstroke final, picking up seven points for the Titans.
The LaSalle, Ont., native posted a time of two minutes, 3.15 seconds, finishing just behind fellow teammate Lisa Bratton. Bratton touched the wall with a time of 2:02.00. The two combined to pick up 22 points for the Titans.
WATCH | Canada's Kylie Masse secures 50m backstroke win for Toronto Titans:
In the women's 200m individual medley final, Bailey Andison, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Kayla Sanchez completed a Canadian sweep.
Andison, representing the DC Trident, touched the wall with a time of 2:06.44, picking up nine points in the process.
WATCH | Bailey Andison leads Canadian sweep of women's 200m individual medley:
Harvey, of Trois-Rivières, Que., also finished third with a time of 2:05.40 in the women's 200m backstroke. Her third-place finish was good for an additional six points.
In the women's 4x100m freestyle final, Sanchez led the Titans to a win with a time of 3:29.79, helping her team pick up 30 points.
The quartet that also included Michelle Coleman, Anika Apostalon and Louise Hansson, finished just over a second ahead of the Energy Standard and almost three seconds ahead of the Aqua Centurions.
WATCH | Canada's Kayla Sanchez, Toronto Titans pick up 4x100m freestyle final win:
In the women's 4x100m medley relay, the Titan's quartet consisting of Masse, Sanchez, Louisse Hansson and Dominika Sztandera, finished second right behind the Aqua Centurions, who took the win by a 0.19 second margin.
Calgary native Cole Pratt of the Titans finished fourth in the men's 200m backstroke with a time of 1:52.97, picking up five points. The 19-year-old finished behind Aqua Centurions' Leonardo de Deus who was third, DC Trident's Jacob Pebley who placed second, and winner Evgeny Rylov of the Energy Standard.
Canada's Yuri Kisil placed fourth in the men's 50m freestyle final while representing the Titans. The 25-year-old finished with a time of 21.58 seconds, behind Aqua Centurions' duo Alessandro Miressi and Szebasztian Szabo, as well as the Energy Standard's winner Ben Proud.
Tessa Cieplucha, of Georgetown, Ont., finished fifth in the women's 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:22.52, earning six points for the Titans. The 22-year-old finished behind DC Trident's Maria Temnikova, and winner Evgenia Chikunova of Energy Standard.
Canadian Kelsey Wog finished last in the women's 50m breaststroke, losing a point for the Toronto Titans. Wog also placed last in the women's 4x100m medley relay.
