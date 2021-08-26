Toronto Titans' Kylie Masse wins women's 50m backstroke in ISL competition

Canada's Kylie Masse won the women's 50-metre backstroke event on the opening day of the International Swimming League season in Naples, Italy on Thursday.

Masse picked up nine points for the Toronto Titans, posting a time of 26.41 seconds.

The 25-year-old bested DC United's Ali Deloof who finished second, and third-place finisher, Georgia Davies of the Energy Standard.

Masse also finished second in the women's 200m backstroke final, picking up seven points for the Titans.

The LaSalle, Ont., native posted a time of two minutes, 3.15 seconds, finishing just behind fellow teammate Lisa Bratton. Bratton touched the wall with a time of 2:02.00. The two combined to pick up 22 points for the Titans.

WATCH | Canada's Kylie Masse secures 50m backstroke win for Toronto Titans:

Canada's Kylie Masse gives Toronto Titans a victory in the 50m backstroke 3:07 Toronto Titans captain Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., won the women's 50-metre backstroke event on the opening day of the International Swimming League's 2021 season in Naples, Italy. 3:07

In the women's 200m individual medley final, Bailey Andison, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Kayla Sanchez completed a Canadian sweep.

Andison, representing the DC Trident, touched the wall with a time of 2:06.44, picking up nine points in the process.

WATCH | Bailey Andison leads Canadian sweep of women's 200m individual medley:

Bailey Andison leads Canadian sweep of the women's 200m individual medley 4:23 The DC Trident's Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., won the women's 200-metre individual medley, followed by Energy Standard's Mary-Sophie Harvey of Trois-Rivières, Que., and the Toronto Titans' Kayla Sanchez of Toronto on the opening day of the International Swimming League's 2021 season in Naples, Italy. 4:23

The 22-year-old Harvey, posted a time of 2:06.62 to finish in second and earn seven points for the Energy Standard. Sanchez picked up six points for the Titans with a time 2:09.63, finishing third.

Harvey, of Trois-Rivières, Que., also finished third with a time of 2:05.40 in the women's 200m backstroke. Her third-place finish was good for an additional six points.

In the women's 4x100m freestyle final, Sanchez led the Titans to a win with a time of 3:29.79, helping her team pick up 30 points.

The quartet that also included Michelle Coleman, Anika Apostalon and Louise Hansson, finished just over a second ahead of the Energy Standard and almost three seconds ahead of the Aqua Centurions.

WATCH | Canada's Kayla Sanchez, Toronto Titans pick up 4x100m freestyle final win:

Kayla Sanchez, Toronto Titans win women's 4x100m freestyle relay 6:20 Toronto's Kayla Sanchez helped her hometown team win the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay on the opening day of the International Swimming League's 2021 season in Naples, Italy. 6:20

In the women's 4x100m medley relay, the Titan's quartet consisting of Masse, Sanchez, Louisse Hansson and Dominika Sztandera, finished second right behind the Aqua Centurions, who took the win by a 0.19 second margin.

Toronto native Summer McIntosh placed fourth in the women's 400m final, representing the Titans. The 15-year-old finished with a time of 4:02.69, picking up eight points. She finished behind teammate Julia Hasser in third, Energy Standard's Siobhan Haughey in second, and the winner Leah Neale of the DC Trident.

Calgary native Cole Pratt of the Titans finished fourth in the men's 200m backstroke with a time of 1:52.97, picking up five points. The 19-year-old finished behind Aqua Centurions' Leonardo de Deus who was third, DC Trident's Jacob Pebley who placed second, and winner Evgeny Rylov of the Energy Standard.

Canada's Yuri Kisil placed fourth in the men's 50m freestyle final while representing the Titans. The 25-year-old finished with a time of 21.58 seconds, behind Aqua Centurions' duo Alessandro Miressi and Szebasztian Szabo, as well as the Energy Standard's winner Ben Proud.

Tessa Cieplucha, of Georgetown, Ont., finished fifth in the women's 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:22.52, earning six points for the Titans. The 22-year-old finished behind DC Trident's Maria Temnikova, and winner Evgenia Chikunova of Energy Standard.

Canadian Kelsey Wog finished last in the women's 50m breaststroke, losing a point for the Toronto Titans. Wog also placed last in the women's 4x100m medley relay.