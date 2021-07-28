Canada's Pickrem earns another victory in 200m IM at ISL playoffs

Canada's Sydney Pickrem swam to another victory in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the International Swimming League (ISL) playoff meet on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Olympian claimed first place in two minutes 6.50 seconds, with fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey posting a second-place time of 2:07.61.

Pickrem most recently won the event in the Eindhoven, Netherlands, pool last Saturday.

While Energy Standard's Harvey took the lead from Pickrem at the 100-metre mark, the latter grabbed it back to secure the win for her team, London Roar. Meanwhile, Canada's Bailey Andison, swimming for DC Trident, came fifth in 2:08.86.

Andison also had a sixth-place finish in the women's 200-metre breaststroke in 2:23.13.

WATCH | Canada's Pickrem wins 200m IM at ISL playoffs:

Pickrem edges fellow Canadian Harvey to win 200m IM at ISL playoffs 4:16 The London Roar's Sydney Pickrem beat out Energy Standard's Marie-Sophie Harvey as the Canadians finished first and second in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the International Swimming League playoffs in Eindhoven, Netherlands. 4:16

London Roar heads into the second day of the penultimate playoff meet in the lead with 280 points. Behind them is Energy Standard, the 2019 champions, with 264 points. LA Current is in third (221.5) and DC Trident is fourth (141.5).

Harvey earned another second-place finish on Thursday with her team in the 4x100-metre medley relay with a time of 3:48.58. Canada's Ingrid Wilm was on the third-place LA Current squad, who finished in 3:49.34.

Pickrem anchored London Roar, who ended sixth (3:51.73) and Canadian Rachel Nicol came in eighth with DC Trident (3:57.25.)

Quartet of 3rd-place swims for Wilm

The relay marked Wilm's fourth performance in the top three that day.

The Canadian also featured as part of the third-place 4x100-metre freestyle relay team, which posted a collective time of 3:32.02. Pickrem was also swimming in the event and placed fifth with her team in 3:32.57.

Wilm's two individual third-place swims came in backstroke events. The 23-year-old raced to the finish in the women's 200-metre backstroke in 2:02.77, with Harvey finishing in fifth in 2:04.83

Wilm also touched the wall in an incredibly tight women's 50-metre backstroke in 26.44 — 0.15 seconds behind second place, and 0.35 behind the victor.

Acevedo secures 3rd

Meanwhile, Canada's Javier Acevedo also secured a third-place finish for his team, LA Current, after posting a time of 1:54.62 in the men's 200-metre individual medley. Acevedo was in a fight for second with swimmer Vini Lanza, who beat him by 0.16.

Acevedo also had an eighth-place finish in the men's 4x100-metre freestyle relay with a time of 3:15.83.