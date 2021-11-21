Canada's Sydney Pickrem wins women's 200m IM for London Roar at ISL playoff match

Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem claimed her third win of the International Swimming League season in the women's 200-metre individual medley as the fourth playoff match kicked off on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Swimming for the London Roar, the 24-year-old finished with a time of 2:05.29 to beat American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors (2:06.46). Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland finished third for Team Iron (2:07.02).

London leads the team standings heading into the final day of the match with 287.5 points, followed by Cali Condors (238.0), LA Current (228.0) and Team Iron (156.5).

Pickrem's sixth career victory in the event pushed London Roar (119.5 points) past LA Current (117 points) in the women's 200-metre standings. Leaders Cali Condors have 125 points.

Pickrem also finished fourth in the women's 200m breaststroke event, which was won by Lilly King of the U.S. Fellow Americans Annie Lazor and Emily Escobedo finished second and third, respectively.

Canadian Ingrid Wilm was second in the women's 50m backstroke event with a 26.31 time for LA Current. Wilm also finished fourth in the women's 200m backstroke.

Kira Toussaint of the Netherlands claimed the victory for London Roar.

Wilm also finished fourth in the women's 200m back event won by American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors.