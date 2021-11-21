Skip to Main Content
Swimming

Canada's Sydney Pickrem wins women's 200m IM for London Roar at ISL playoff match

Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem claimed her third win of the International Swimming League season in the women's 200-metre individual medley as the fourth playoff match kicked off on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Canadian Ingrid Wilm finishes 2nd in women's 50m backstroke event for LA Current

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Sydney Pickrem, seen above competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, set a 2:05.29 time to win the women's 200-metre event at the fourth ISL playoffs on Saturday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem claimed her third win of the International Swimming League season in the women's 200-metre individual medley as the fourth playoff match kicked off on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Swimming for the London Roar, the 24-year-old finished with a time of 2:05.29 to beat American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors (2:06.46). Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland finished third for Team Iron (2:07.02).

London leads the team standings heading into the final day of the match with 287.5 points, followed by Cali Condors (238.0), LA Current (228.0) and Team Iron (156.5).

Pickrem's sixth career victory in the event pushed London Roar (119.5 points) past LA Current (117 points) in the women's 200-metre standings. Leaders Cali Condors have 125 points. 

Pickrem also finished fourth in the women's 200m breaststroke event, which was won by Lilly King of the U.S. Fellow Americans Annie Lazor and Emily Escobedo finished second and third, respectively.

WATCH l Sydney Pickrem wins 200m individual medley for London Roar:

Sydney Pickrem wins 200m individual medley for London Roar

4 hours ago
4:25
24-year-old Sydney Pickrem came out on top in the women's 200-metre individual medley during the ISL playoffs. 4:25

Canadian Ingrid Wilm was second in the women's 50m backstroke event with a 26.31 time for LA Current. Wilm also finished fourth in the women's 200m backstroke.

Wilm also finished fourth in the women's 200m back event won by American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now