Canada's Sydney Pickrem wins women's 200m IM for London Roar at ISL playoff match
Canadian Ingrid Wilm finishes 2nd in women's 50m backstroke event for LA Current
Canadian Olympian Sydney Pickrem claimed her third win of the International Swimming League season in the women's 200-metre individual medley as the fourth playoff match kicked off on Saturday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Swimming for the London Roar, the 24-year-old finished with a time of 2:05.29 to beat American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors (2:06.46). Maria Ugolkova of Switzerland finished third for Team Iron (2:07.02).
London leads the team standings heading into the final day of the match with 287.5 points, followed by Cali Condors (238.0), LA Current (228.0) and Team Iron (156.5).
Pickrem's sixth career victory in the event pushed London Roar (119.5 points) past LA Current (117 points) in the women's 200-metre standings. Leaders Cali Condors have 125 points.
Pickrem also finished fourth in the women's 200m breaststroke event, which was won by Lilly King of the U.S. Fellow Americans Annie Lazor and Emily Escobedo finished second and third, respectively.
WATCH l Sydney Pickrem wins 200m individual medley for London Roar:
Canadian Ingrid Wilm was second in the women's 50m backstroke event with a 26.31 time for LA Current. Wilm also finished fourth in the women's 200m backstroke.
Wilm also finished fourth in the women's 200m back event won by American Beata Nelson of the Cali Condors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?