Toronto Titans' Kylie Masse clocks 3 wins at ISL playoffs meet

Canadian Kylie Masse had a successful day in the pool at the third International Swimming League playoff meet of the season after earning three wins in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Thursday.

Masse topped the field in two individual backstroke events and raced to first with her Toronto Titans quartet in a relay event, helping the team end the day in second place.

The Titans will head into the latter half of the playoff meet on Friday with 222 points, taking that crucial position behind Energy Standard, which has a strong hold on first with 284. Aqua Centurions are in third (212) and DC Trident are in fourth (186.)

Masse's first victory of the day came in the women's 200-metre backstroke. The 25-year-old Toronto resident led for the entirety of the race, finishing in two minutes 1.52 seconds to jackpot the points of three other swimmers.

WATCH | Masse swims to 1st-place in the 200m backstroke:

Toronto Titans' Kylie Masse wins 200m backstroke at ISL playoffs

It was her fourth time winning the event. With her teammate Lisa Bratton in third, the Titans took an early lead in the standings.

Canada's Mary-Sophie Harvey, part of Energy Standard, came in fourth in 2:04.03.

Masse also cleaned up in the women's 50-metre backstroke, putting down a mark of 26.04. Her teammate, Louise Hansson, ended in second to haul 16 points from the event.

WATCH | Canada's Masse earns victory in 50m backstroke:

Kylie Masse claims 50m backstroke win for Toronto Titans at ISL playoffs

She put an exclamation mark on the day by swimming to first in the women's 4x100-metre medley relay. Her squad completed the race in 3:49.09, amassing 20 points by scooping up the points of those in eighth — the DC Trident team with Canada's Rachel Nicol, who posted a time of 3:56.76.

Harvey swam to second place in the event with Energy Standard in 3:50.06. Meanwhile, Canada's Kelsey Wog, swimming for the other Toronto team, came seventh (3:56.01.)

Harvey claims victory in 200m IM:

But Harvey would find the top of the standings in the 200-metre individual medley, where she earned her second win in 2:05.67.

She was nearly a second ahead of second-place Canadian Bailey Andison, who was in the chase for DC Trident off the start and touched the wall in 2:06.43.

WATCH | Canada's Harvey tops field in 200m individual medley:

Energy Standard's Mary-Sophie Harvey swims to ISL playoffs 200m IM victory

While Canada's Kayla Sanchez was in third after the backstroke leg, she dropped back to fifth place (2:08.21.) Fellow Canadian Tess Cieplucha placed seventh (2:08.54)

Sanchez was a part of second-place Toronto squad in the women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay, which finished in a 3:28.85, just 0.3 behind Energy Standard.

Summer McIntosh was on the other Toronto team, which placed fifth in 3:34.66. Andison was on the seventh-place team that finished in 3:38.88.

McIntosh places 2nd to Haughey in freestyle

The competition on Thursday also featured a neck-in-neck battle between Energy Standard's Siobhan Haughey and the 15-year-old McIntosh.

The pair fought it out in the women's 400-metre freestyle, with Haughey and McIntosh both gunning for the win.

But Haughey pulled ahead in the last 25-metres, clocking the best time of the ISL season in 3:57.06, while McIntosh grabbed second in 3:57.75.

More Canadian finishes

Cieplucha also emerged with second place, edging out the field in the women's 200-metre breastroke. Cieplucha made a push at the end to surpass her opponents with a 2:21.32 swim.

Meanwhile, Wog placed sixth in 2:21.85 and Nicol came seventh in 2:23.94. The pair also competed in the 50-metre breaststroke, this time with Nicol placing sixth (30.84) and Wog in eighth (31.88.)

On the men's side, it seemed Toronto might emerge with a top-three finish in the men's 4x100-metre freestyle relay, but its two teams in the event came in fourth and seventh.

When Canada's Yuri Kisil touched the wall, his Toronto team was in third. But the squad fell back one spot, ending in 3:09.83 and unable to hold off DC Trident.

Cole Pratt was on the other Toronto team that finished in 3:49.35.

Pratt also came fourth in the men's 200-metre backstroke with a time of 1:53.67, while Kisil finished sixth in the men's 50-metre free in 21.46. Kisil also swam in the men's 4x100-metre medley relay, with his foursome ending eighth after 3:32.99.

WATCH | ISL's third playoff match in the Netherlands: