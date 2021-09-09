McIntosh wins 400m IM in all-Canadian top 3; Toronto Titans 3rd at ISL playoff meet

Canadian Summer McIntosh earned her second win at the International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs in Eindhoven, Netherlands on Sunday.

The 15-year-old of Toronto, swimming for the Toronto Titans, posted a time of four minutes 27.87 seconds to beat out the field in the women's 400-metre individual medley.

And it was an all-Canadian top three with her teammate Tess Cieplucha, of Georgetown, Ont., in second (4:30.04) and Halifax's Sydney Pickrem, swimming for the London Roar, in third (4:30.10).

Though McIntosh's speed ended up in a jackpot of the sixth and eighth place competitors' points for her team, the Toronto Titans finished the second playoff match in third place with a total of 398.5 points.

WATCH | McIntosh takes 1st in 400m IM:

McIntosh continues to shine at ISL playoff, wins 400m IM 6:08 15-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto finished with a time of 4:27.87 in Eindhoven, NED. 6:08

It was the LA Current that took the win, topping the standings with 506 points. The Current surpassed the Roar, who were leading by Saturday's end and dropped down to second with 494.5. The Aqua Centurions rounded out the group in fourth with 357.

The Titans will compete again in the third playoff match, running Nov. 18-19, with teams Energy Standard, DC Trident, and the Centurions. The fourth match, going from Nov. 20-21, will feature the Cali Condors, Team Iron, London Roar, and LA Current.

There are six matches in total.

Canada's Wilm wins 100m backstroke

Canada's Ingrid Wilm swam to victory as part of the overall winning squad, taking first place in the women's 100m backstroke for the Current.

She finished in a time of 55.78 seconds, edging Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint by 0.03 and jackpotting the last two swimmers. Canada's Kylie Masse, who set a Canadian short-course record in the 200m backstroke on Saturday, placed third in 56.01.

WATCH | Canada's Wilm beats competitive field in 100m backstroke:

Wilm backstrokes to 100m victory in the Netherlands 1:48 Calgary's Ingrid Wilm won the 100m backstroke for LA during the ISL playoff match on Sunday. 1:48

More top-three Canadian performances in the pool included McIntosh's second-place swim in the 200m butterfly (2:07.02) and her Titans teammate Kayla Sanchez, who raced to third place in the women's 200m freestyle (1:54.27.)

Canada's Javier Acevedo also contributed to the Current's superb day, notching third place in the men's 100m individual medley with a time of 52.21. Meanwhile, Toronto's Yuri Kisil finished eighth in 1:03.99.

Then in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, Acevedo and Wilm worked together along with teammates Maxime Rooney and Abbey Weitzeil to take the win.

They came first in 3:34.70, while the Titans team featuring Masse came second (3:36.41.)

WATCH | LA Current win second ISL playoff match:

International Swimming League: Playoffs Match 2 - Day 2 2:24:39 Toronto Titans, London Roar, Aqua Centurions and LA Current compete in the ISL playoffs in Eindhoven, Netherlands. 2:24:39

Kisil also came eighth in the men's 200m freestyle (1:46.66) and seventh in the men's 100m freestyle (47.35.)

The women's 100m individual medley saw Sanchez in fifth (58.75) and Pickrem in sixth (58.92.)

The Titans' Kelsey Wog, of Winnipeg, came seventh in the women's 100m breaststroke (1:07.71.) Wog also competed in the women's 50m breaststroke skins, but her eighth-place finish wasn't enough to move on to the next round.