Watch the International Swimming League from Naples

Click on the video player above to watch action from the International Swimming League from Naples, Italy, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. ET and continues on Friday at the same time.

Tokyo medallists Kylie Masse and Kayla Sanchez will help lead the Toronto Titans as the team looks to continue its strong start to the season after winning the opening match on Aug. 27.

The Titans roster also features fellow Canadian Olympians Summer McIntosh, Brent Hayden, Finlay Knox, Tessa Ciepluca, Kelsey Wog, Cole Pratt and Yuri Kisil.

Fellow Tokyo Olympian Bailey Andison is swimming for DC Trident along with Rachel Nicol as the two Canadians on the roster.