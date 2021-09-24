Toronto Titans drop final match of ISL regular season despite big wins from Masse, Knox

Canadian Olympians Kylie Masse and Finlay Knox swam to big victories for the Toronto Titans in the ninth match of the International Swimming League regular season on Friday, but it wasn't enough to get past the undefeated Energy Standard.

The fourth-place Titans (12-point team rating) dropped their fourth and final match of the regular season on Friday in Naples, Italy, but they are still playoff-bound along with Energy Standard and the London Roar.

The top six teams automatically move on to the playoffs in November, while the bottom four will face off in the play-in wild-card match from Sept. 29-30 for the two remaining playoff spots.

Energy Standard went a perfect four-for-four on the season with another victory on Friday for a team rating of 16, finishing with 568.0 match points. London came second with 457.5 points, followed by Toronto with 380.5 points. D.C. Trident finished last with 380.5, but they are guaranteed a spot in the play-in match.

Masse charged from behind to win the women's 100-metre backstroke ahead of London's Kira Toussaint by a mere 0.13 seconds, finishing with a time of 56.34 to earn nine points for Toronto. She captured silver in the event in Tokyo.

WATCH | Kylie Masse claims win in women's 100m backstroke:

Canada's Kylie Masse claims ISL win in Naples 3:01 Kylie Masse of Lasalle, Ont. claimed a backstroke ISL victory in Naples, Italy Friday with a time of 56.34. 3:01

The four-time Olympic medallist capped off her ISL regular season with a tremendous performance in the women's 50 backstroke skins event. Masse won the quarter-final ahead of Toussaint and fellow Canadian Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey of Energy Standard, respectively.

London's Minna Atherton also moved on to the semifinal, where she finished just ahead of Masse for first. Atherton then finished the job in the head-to-head final, edging Masse by 0.56 seconds.

Canada's Sydney Pickrem won the women's 100 individual medley for London in dramatic fashion, as she surged from fifth to first and somehow managed to touch the wall just 0.02 seconds before Harvey.

Pickrem was coming off a win in the women's 200 individual medley on Thursday.

WATCH | Sydney Pickrem comes from behind to win women's 100m IM:

Canada's Sydney Pickrem wins again at ISL event in Naples 2:58 Sydney Pickrem claimed another ISL Naples win Friday for the London Roar, this time in the 100 metre individual medley for her second win in the last two days. 2:58

Knox followed it up by delivering Toronto's only win on the men's side, taking the men's 100 individual medley for the second straight week. Knox posted a time of 51.91 seconds and earned 15 points for the Titans.

The other Canadian win on the day came from fellow Tokyo Olympian Bailey Andison for the Trident.

Andison dominated the women's 400 individual medley with a time of 4:27.23, winning by 5.51 seconds to claim 24 points. Canada's Tessa Cieplucha came in fourth for the Titans with a time of 4:36.15.

WATCH | Finlay Knox wins men's 100 IM for 2nd straight week:

Canada's Finlay Knox captures ISL victory 2:59 Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alb., won the 100 metre individual medley race Friday at the ISL event in Naples, Italy for the Toronto Titans. 2:59

Energy Standard finished the match off by winning the men's 50 backstroke skins final.

London's Guilherme Guido finished first in front of Energy Standard's Evgeny Rylov in the quarter-final, but Rylov went on to best Guido in both the semi and head-to-head final while also winning match MVP.

Rylov also handed Guido his first loss of the season in the men's 100 backstroke earlier in the day, finishing ahead of him by 0.23 seconds with a time of 49.42.

WATCH | Bailey Andison storms past competition to win women's 400 IM: