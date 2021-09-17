Titans' Knox breaks his own Canadian record in men's 100m IM as team falls in ISL match

Finlay Knox broke his own Canadian record in the men's 100-metre individual medley (short course) in International Swimming League action in Naples, Italy on Friday.

Knox, of Okotoks, Alta., finished with a time of 51.77 seconds, posting 12 points on the board for the Toronto Titans.

Marco Orsi of Team Iron came in a close second with a time of 51.90 seconds.

Joe Litchfield of the New York Breakers placed third, touching the wall within 52.29 seconds.

WATCH | Titans' Knox takes another IM victory in 100m event:

Another ISL win for Canada's Finley Knox in Naples 1:32 Finley Knox of Okotoks, Alta., won the 100-metre individual medley at the International Swimming League's event on Friday in Naples, Italy, hitting the wall with a time of 51:77. 1:32

The 20-year-old Knox had just previously broken a previous national record of his in the event last week with a time of 51.82 seconds.

Kylie Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., picked up 19 points as she paced the group with a time of 55.83 seconds, almost one and a half seconds ahead of second and third place.

Fellow teammate Lisa Bratton finished second, posting an additional seven points for the Titans, while Olivia Smoliga of the Cali Condors placed third.

Masse, along with fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Kayla Sanchez, led the Titans to a victory in the 4x100m medley relay grabbing an additional 20 points for the Titans.

Sanchez, of Toronto, also placed second in the women's 100m individual medley touching the wall with a time of 58.60 seconds, collecting seven points for the Titans squad.

Georgetown, Ont., native Tessa Cieplucha put together a solid performance with a second-place finish in the women's 400m individual medley. She picked up 11 points, clocking in a time of 4:29.62.

The Breakers' Abbie Wood won the race with ease with a time of 4:27.79, while Kathrin Demler of the Condors came in a distant third.

Calgary native Cole Pratt placed fifth in the men's 100m backstroke, picking up four points for Titans, posting a time of 51.10 seconds.

Titans lose grip of lead

The Titans held the lead coming into the second day of match seven, with 292 points and the Condors trailing nearby with 283 points.

It was a similar theme on day two with the Titans up by 20 points going into the final two events — the men's and women's 50m skins races.

That also happened to be the point where the proverbial tide turned, as the Titans failed to advance to the final in the women's race with both of the final competitors, Kelsi Dahlia and Beata Nelson, representing the Condors.

In the men's event, the final one of the day, neither of the Titans' final two swimmers were able to advance past round one.

That sealed the fate of the Titans as the Condors took the victory racking up 581 points to the Titans' 529.5. Team Iron finished with 362.5 points, while the Breakers posted a mere 293 points.