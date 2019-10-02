Watch the International Swimming League playoffs

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the International Swimming League playoffs, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage from Eindhoven, Netherlands begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET with the opening day of the first playoff match, which features Energy Standard, Cali Condors, Team Iron and DC Trident. Match coverage will resume on Friday at the same time.

Tokyo Olympian Mary-Sophie Harvey is the lone Canadian competing for Energy Standard, while fellow Canadians Bailey Andison and Rachel Nicol will be swimming for DC Trident.

Return on Saturday and Sunday for the second playoff match, which will see the Toronto Titans compete against the London Roar, LA Current and Aqua Centurions.

The Titans are the only Canadian-based club in the ISL, and their roster includes Olympic medallists Kylie Masse, Kayla Sanchez and Brent Hayden. Fellow Canadian Olympians Tessa Cieplucha, Yuri Kisil, Cole Pratt, Kelsey Wog and Finlay Knox will also be swimming for Toronto.

Tokyo bronze medallist Sydney Pickrem will be competing for London as the only Canadian on the roster.