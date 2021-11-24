Skip to Main Content
Watch the International Swimming League playoffs

Watch live coverage of the International Swimming League playoffs from Eindhoven, Netherlands, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

International Swimming League on CBC: Playoffs

The International Swimming League will feature the world's top swimmers in heated competition from Eindhoven, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the International Swimming League playoffs, featuring numerous Canadian Olympians.

Live coverage from Eindhoven, Netherlands continues on Thursday at 1 p.m. with the fifth playoff match, featuring the Energy Standard, DC Trident, London Roar, and LA Current.
 
    now