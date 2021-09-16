Titans' Finlay Knox clocks another victory, lifting Toronto to lead in ISL match

Canada's Finlay Knox narrowly won the men's 200-metre individual medley as the Toronto Titans swam to a lead in their International Swimming League match in Naples, Italy on Thursday.

Knox, of Okotoks, Alta., bested Leonardo Santos of the Iron by 0.18 seconds, touching the wall in one minute 52.32 seconds.

Teammate Alberto Rozzeti finished third with a time of 1:53.59.

The Titans just managed to hold off the Cali Condors, posting 292 points to the Condors' 283 on the first day of competition, with one day remaining.

Action resumes Friday at 2 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, where Toronto will look to pick up its second-ever ISL team victory.

Canadian Olympic medallist Kayla Sanchez led the Titans to a 4x100m freestyle relay victory, collecting 30 points in a winning effort.

Sanchez also finished fourth in the women's 200m individual medley, while fellow Canadian Tessa Cieplucha placed sixth.

Four-time Olympic medallist Kylie Masse was held winless on the day, earning a second-place finish in the women's 50m backstroke and third-place finish in the women's 200m backstroke.

Mission, B.C., native Brent Hayden and fellow Canadian Yuri Kisil picked up 38 points for the Titans, leading the way in a 4x100m freestyle victory.

Calgary's Cole Pratt turned in a second-place finish in the men's 200m backstroke with a time of 1:51.59, picking up seven points for Toronto.

Winnipeg native Kelsey Wog scored five points for the Titans, finishing fourth in the women's 200m breaststroke, while teammate Cieplucha finished sixth.