Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto
Fellow Canadians Kylie Masse, Summer McIntosh reach podium in 200m backstroke
Canada continued its impressive medal haul at the FINA Swimming World Cup event in Toronto with five more medals on Day 3.
Reigning Olympic champion Maggie Mac Neil set a new World Cup record and broke her own Canadian record in the women's 100-metre butterfly on Sunday, touching the wall ahead of Sweden's Louise Hansson in 54.78. Brazil's Giovanna Diamante finished third.
It's the third-fastest time in history, just short of the world record held by American Kelsi Dahlia (54.59).
WATCH | Mac Neil captures 100m butterfly gold:
The three-time Olympic medallist from London, Ont., also won gold on Saturday with a record-breaking performance in the women's 50m butterfly.
Canada's Sydney Pickrem took home silver in the women's 200m individual medley to close out the competition, finishing one spot ahead of McIntosh. Nelson topped the podium.
Canada finished with 22 medals through the three days of competition.
More to come.
