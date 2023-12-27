Content
Summer McIntosh named CP female athlete of the year after 2023 full of world records, gold medals

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023.

Teen swimming sensation enters new year with eyes on 1st Olympic podium

The Canadian Press ·
A swimmer puts her thumb up.
Canada's Summer McIntosh, seen above at the swimming world championships in July, was named The Canadian Press' female athlete of the year on Wednesday. (Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press)

The Toronto teenager won a pair of world championship gold medals and set two world records before her 17th birthday this year.

McIntosh earned 24 votes out of 52 cast by sports editors and broadcasters across the country.

Her swimming teammate Maggie Mac Neil ranked second with 12 votes.

WATCH | Relive the best moments of the year in sports:

CBC Sports' 2023 Year In Review: A sport-by-sport breakdown

6 days ago
Duration 10:19
Join CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo, as he takes you through the biggest stories in Canadian sports over the last year.

McIntosh is a Canadian athlete to watch at next year's Summer Games in Paris where she'll chase her first Olympic medal.

The Canadian Press has recognized male and female athletes of the year since 1932.

The winner of the men's award will be announced tomorrow and the team of the year on Friday.

