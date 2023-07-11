Content
Canadian swimmers Pickrem, Zavaros pull out of world championship in Japan

Veteran Canadian swimmers Sydney Pickrem and Mabel Zavaros have pulled out of the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Pickrem out due to 'personal circumstances,' Zavaros dealing with shoulder injuries

A women's swimmer competes in the 400-metre individual medley.
Sydney Pickrem, shown in a file photo from the Tokyo Olympics, has pulled out of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, due to "personal circumstances," according to a Swimming Canada release on Tuesday. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Swimming Canada says Zavaros, 23, will miss the event due to injuries in both shoulders, while Pickrem, 26, is unable to attend due to "personal circumstances."

Pickrem won a bronze medal with Canada's 4x100-metre medley relay team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and is a four-time medallist at the world championships.

Both swimmers are members of Team Canada for the Pan American Games set for October in Santiago, Chile.

The world championships begin Friday and run through July 20.

