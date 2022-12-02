Canadian swimmers McIntosh, Liendo earn 2nd-place finishes at U.S. Open
Canada's Summer McIntosh and Josh Liendo earned second-place finishes Thursday at the U.S. Open swimming competition.
American Katie Ledecky sets meet record in women's 400-metre freestyle
Canada's Summer McIntosh and Josh Liendo earned second-place finishes Thursday at the U.S. Open swimming competition in Greensboro, N.C.
American Katie Ledecky set a meet record in the women's 400-metre freestyle with a time of three minutes 59.71 seconds. McIntosh, from Toronto, was next in 3:59.79, finishing under the four-minute mark for the third time in her career.
American Michaela Mattes was third in 4:09.53 and Katrina Bellio of Mississauga, Ont., was seventh in 4:16.77.
Liendo, from Markham, Ont., finished just behind American David Curtiss in the men's 50 metres.
Curtiss won in 21.92 seconds. Liendo was next in 21.99 and Brazil's Victor Alcara was third in 22.11.
Competition continues through Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?