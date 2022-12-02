Content
Canadian swimmers McIntosh, Liendo earn 2nd-place finishes at U.S. Open

Canada's Summer McIntosh and Josh Liendo earned second-place finishes Thursday at the U.S. Open swimming competition.

American Katie Ledecky sets meet record in women's 400-metre freestyle

The Canadian Press
Canada's Summer McIntosh, seen during the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Oct. 28, was the runner-up in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the U.S. Open swimming competition on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

American Katie Ledecky set a meet record in the women's 400-metre freestyle with a time of three minutes 59.71 seconds. McIntosh, from Toronto, was next in 3:59.79, finishing under the four-minute mark for the third time in her career.

American Michaela Mattes was third in 4:09.53 and Katrina Bellio of Mississauga, Ont., was seventh in 4:16.77.

Liendo, from Markham, Ont., finished just behind American David Curtiss in the men's 50 metres.

Curtiss won in 21.92 seconds. Liendo was next in 21.99 and Brazil's Victor Alcara was third in 22.11.

Competition continues through Saturday.

