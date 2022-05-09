Paralympic star Rivard, Olympians Oleksiak, Masse, Mac Neil headline Canada's swim team for Commonwealth Games
31 Canadian swimmers will compete in Birmingham, England from July 28-Aug. 8
Ten-time Paralympic medallist Aurelie Rivard will join decorated Olympic swimmers Maggie Mac Neil, Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse on Canada's team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Swimming Canada Monday announced the 31-athlete team that will compete in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to Aug. 8.
The fully integrated team includes eight Para swimmers. Joining Rivard, who has a bronze medal in the 200-metre relay from the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will be Philippe Vachon, a medallist at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australia, and two-time Paralympic medallist Nicolas-Guy Turbide.
"It's always a privilege to train and race next to our Olympic program competitors and witness some amazing races from Canadian swimmers as both of our teams come together," Rivard said in a statement.
Masse, a two-time world champion in the 100-medal backstroke and four-time Olympic medallist, won two gold and two silver at the Gold Coast Games.
Mac Neil, who won a medal of each colour in Tokyo, will be participating at her first Commonwealth Games.
Canada won three gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals at the 2018 Games. That was Canada's third-largest swimming medal haul, behind Auckland 1990 (23 medals) and Kuala Lumpur 1998 (21).
Team Canada:
- Javier Acevedo — Toronto
- Sophie Angus — Weston, Conn.
- Jeremy Bagshaw — Victoria
- Katrina Bellio — Mississauga, Ont.
- Nicholas Bennett — Parksville, B.C.
- Camille Berube — Gatineau, Que.
- Eric Brown — Pointe-Claire, Que.
- Stephen Calkins — Calgary
- Tessa Cieplucha — Georgetown, Ont.
- James Dergousoff — Christina Lake, B.C.
- Alexander Elliot — Kitchener, Ont.
- Collyn Gagne — Oakville, Ont.
- Ruslan Gaziev — Toronto
- Mary-Sophie Harvey — Trois-Rivieres, Que.
- Patrick Hussey — Beaconsfield, Que.
- Ella Jansen — Burlington, Ont.
- Danielle Kisser — Delta, B.C.
- Finlay Knox — Okotoks, Alta.
- Joshua Liendo — Markham, Ont.
- Maggie Mac Neil — London, Ont.
- Kylie Masse — LaSalle, Ont.
- Summer McIntosh — Toronto
- Penny Oleksiak — Toronto
- Sydney Pickrem — Clearwater, Fla.
- Aurelie Rivard — St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
- Katarina Roxon — Kippens, N.L.
- Kayla Sanchez — Toronto
- Katerine Savard — Pont-Rouge, Que.
- Rebecca Smith — Red Deer, Alta.
- Nicolas-Guy Turbide — Quebec City
- Philippe Vachon — Blainville, Que.
